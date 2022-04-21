Three Iowa Hawkeyes to watch versus Rutgers Baseball
After their 16 game winning streak came to an end earlier this week, Rutgers Baseball will welcome a tough Iowa team to town for yet another B1G weekend series.
The Hawkeyes are entering the series with a record of 21-12 on the year, along with a record of 6-3 so far this year in conference play.
Here are three Iowa Hawkeyes to watch this weekend versus Rutgers.
1B PEYTON WILLIAMS
Redshirt-sophomore first baseman Peyton Williams is having a monster season for the Hawkeyes. Williams is the team leader in hitting and he’s also one of the top hitters in the Big Ten Conference.
On the season, Williams is slashing .368/.481/.712 with 46 hits, fourteen doubles, a team-high nine home runs, 29 RBIs and a team-high 1.193 OPS. Williams also leads the club in walks with nineteen and hit by pitches with nine.
The left-handed hitting first baseman is having an incredible season hitting for contact and power. Williams is also doing a good job of getting on base by talking walks and getting hit by the pitch. Williams is one hitter the Rutgers pitching staff needs to pitch carefully to.
RHP TY LANGENBERG
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Ty Langenberg has been Iowa’s Sunday starter but he’s been arguably their most productive pitcher this season. The Iowa native is in the middle of a breakout season after struggling in his first season at Iowa.
In his sophomore season, Langenberg has made eight appearances including six starts. Langenberg has also posted a 4-0 record with a 3.05 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 11.7 K/9 and a .252 opponent batting average.
The 6’2” 195 right-handed pitcher possess a three-pitch mix that including a fastball that sits in the low-90s and touches 92 mph. He also features a curveball and changeup in the low-80s.
OF KEATON ANTHONY
Redshirt-freshman outfielder Keaton Anthony has been very productive for the Hawkeyes and a nice surprise after getting only getting one at bat in 2021. Anthony has even pitched a little this season.
On the season, Anthony is slashing .362/.450/.681 with 42 hits, a team-high sixteen doubles, seven home runs, 32 RBIs and a 1.131 OPS. Anthony has also pitched once this season. He pitched two innings allowing no hits, no runs, one walk and four strikeouts.
The Georgia native will hit in the middle of the Hawkeyes lineup as he and Peyton Williams are carrying the Iowa lineup. Anthony is also a very sound defensive right fielder with plus arm strength.
