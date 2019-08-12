RHoops takes down Mataro All-Stars, 101-72
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights men’s basketball team have now won their third game in a row on their trip to Spain, as the Scarlet Knights took down the Mataro All-Stars in Barcelona on Monday by a final score of 101-72.
Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. led all the Scarlet Knights in scoring with 26 total points.
Below are the final stats provided by Rutgers Athletics.
Rutgers 101 | Mataró All-Stars 72
Powered by three double-doubles, we handled R business in Game 3.@__RHJR - 26 pts, 10 rebs@shaq_carter18 - 18 pts, 10 rebs@MylestheMonster - 10 pts, 14 rebs#RUenEspaña pic.twitter.com/YlGCqE6jnp
NEXT UP: Rutgers will finish up its trip to Spain with a Wednesday afternoon matchup against the El Maresme All-Stars. The game will take place in Barcelona at 2 p.m. EST.