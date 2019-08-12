News More News
RHoops takes down Mataro All-Stars, 101-72

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights men’s basketball team have now won their third game in a row on their trip to Spain, as the Scarlet Knights took down the Mataro All-Stars in Barcelona on Monday by a final score of 101-72.

Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. led all the Scarlet Knights in scoring with 26 total points.

Below are the final stats provided by Rutgers Athletics.

NEXT UP: Rutgers will finish up its trip to Spain with a Wednesday afternoon matchup against the El Maresme All-Stars. The game will take place in Barcelona at 2 p.m. EST.

