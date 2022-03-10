Three Hawaii Warriors to watch this weekend against Rutgers Baseball
Rutgers Baseball is back on the road again this weekend after playing their home opener earlier this week defeating the Wagner Seahawks on Tuesday afternoon. The Scarlet Knights will be traveling to the far West as they’ll take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors for a four-game weekend series starting late Friday night.
Hawaii comes into this series with a record of 4-8 on the season and also are currently riding a four-game losing streak in which they got swept by the Vanderbilt Commodores recently.
With that being said, here are three Rainbow Warriors to watch this weekend versus the Scarlet Knights.
OUTFIELDER SCOTTY SCOTT
Junior outfielder Scotty Scott is Hawaii’s leadoff hitter and he’s also their best hitter. The Texas native is an on base machine as he has a great approach at the plate and also can hit for a high average.
On the season, Scott is leading the Rainbow Warriors in batting with a .300 batting average. He also has 12 hits, eleven walks, three hit by pitches and a team-high .781 ops. Scott also leads the club in stolen bases with four swiped bags in five attempts.
Being at the top of their lineup, Scott is Hawaii’s table setter for the rest of their offense. Not only can he hit for a high average but, he can draw walks and is top five in career hit by pitches in Hawaii baseball history. Rutgers pitching staff needs to have good command on all of their pitches because Scott is a guy that can get on base multiple different ways and also create havoc on the base paths.
