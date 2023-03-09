The Rutgers Scarlet Knights baseball program will be back on their road for their next weekend series. The Scarlet Knights head south to Georgia for their three-game weekend series against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Georgia Southern Eagles come into this series with a 7-6 record with wins versus West Virginia, East Tennessee State, Mercer, and UCF. Here are three Georgia Southern Eagles to watch this weekend versus Rutgers.

1. 1B Noah Ledford

Redshirt senior first baseman Noah Ledford comes into this season knowing it’ll be his last season of collegiate baseball. Ledford is having an excellent start to the season heading into their weekend series versus Rutgers.

During the 2023 season, Ledford is slashing .326/.441/.565 with fifteen hits, two doubles, a team-high three home runs, 19 RBIs, and a 1.006 OPS. Ledford is also tied for first on the club in walks with ten.

The Peach State native will hit in the heart of Georgia Southern’s offense. The Scarlet Knights’ pitching staff has struggled lately and will need to be careful against a talented offense led by Ledford.

2. LHP Ty Fisher

Junior left-handed pitcher Ty Fisher is the Friday starter for the Georgia Southern Eagles. Fisher has pitched in his first couple of starts as their ace for the 2023 season as he looked like an all-conference arm.

During the 2023 season, Fisher has made three starts. Fisher has a 1-0 record with a 3.07 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, a .250 opponent batting average, and 15 strikeouts in 14.2 innings pitched. He also has a 5:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The former Tennessee Tech transfer has been a welcomed addition to Georgia Southern since he arrived on campus last year. The Rutgers offense will have a tough test in their series opener versus the Eagles.

3. OF Sam Blancato

Redshirt junior outfielder Sam Blancato is one of the leading hitters for the Georgia Southern Eagles to start the season. As a team, Georgia Southern is batting .292 on the season with a .803 OPS.

During the 2023 season, Blancato is slashing .362/.413/.448 with a team-high 21 hits, five doubles, 18 RBIs, five walks, and a .861 OPS. Blancato is also second on the club in stolen bases with two.

The switch-hitting outfielder out of Marietta normally hits in the heart of Georgia Southern’s offense. It’ll be another tough hitter the Scarlet Knights’ pitching staff will have to worry about this weekend.