Rutgers Baseball is back on the road this weekend after a two-game midweek series versus North Carolina, starting on Friday the team will head not too far down the street to take on Delaware in a three game series. With that being said, here are three Blue Hens to watch this weekend versus the Scarlet Knights.

OUTFIELDER JAKE DUNION

Redshirt senior outfielder Jake Dunion has been one of the best hitters CAA so far this season. So far this season, Dunion played and started in all 14 games for the Blue Hens. He is slashing .347/.439/.551 with 17 hits, four doubles, two home runs, eight RBIs, seven walks, and a .990 OPS. The Delaware native has been a productive hitter for the Blue Hen since he arrived on campus and he will one that Rutgers will have to pitch around very carefully.

LHP ELI ATIYA

Junior left-hander Eli Atiya hasn’t pitched much for the Blue Hens this year, but he’s been very productive when called upon. The relief pitcher also has one of the best ERAs in the CAA this season. So far this year, Atiya has made five appearances and has a 1-0 record with a 0.64 ERA, 0.65 WHIP, one save, and 18 strikeouts in 14.0 innings pitched. He also has an 11.6 K/9 and 2.6 BB/9 on the season. Atiya is familiar with the Garden State, as he's actually a Rowan University transfer, where he was a full-time starter before make the move a bit more south.

OF ANDREW AMATO