It’s no secret that the Rutgers football team’s offense has struggled this season. The numbers aren’t pretty and it is a big reason why the Scarlet Knights are 1-7.

“When you look at us offensively, there's a lot of different issues, there's not just one. And it's not the same player. It's not the same unit. It's not the same call,” head coach Chris Ash said on Monday. “It would be really easy if it was just one problem, and it's not. That's usually what happens when things don't go the way you want. ...There are a lot of things that we looked at offensively, and that we need to improve upon as we go forward.”

Rutgers is ranked 128th in total offense (269.9 yards-per-game), 125th in passing completion percentage, 121st in passing yards-per-game (138.9), 123rd in red zone offense, 104th in rushing offense (131 yards-per-game), and 129th with 17 total interceptions thrown.

“Starting up front on the offensive line, we have to be more consistent both in the running game and in the passing game with our protection. It typically starts with fundamentals and that's where we have to improve. That's where we put our focus here on the bye week are the fundamentals up front on the offensive line; both for the running game and the passing game. We have to be able to run the ball better offensively to take some of the stress off the quarterback. We have not been able to do that consistently enough and that's an area that we have to improve with our offense, and I want to see that as we go forward here into this week.

“At the wide receiver position, just the details of what we're doing, both in the running game and the passing game. We need to block more consistently. We need to be more physical with our wide receivers at the point of attack. We have to detail out our routes in the passing game because one guy; his route is not detailed, it's not the right depth, it's not the right cut and it messes up a lot of things. So we've got to detail that out. And at the running back position, again, just being able to hit the holes that are there. We missed some against Northwestern. We've misread some stuff. They have got to get better in the pass protection, also. And then the quarterback protecting the football and just getting better at that position overall.”

Rutgers has gone all in with Artur Sitkowski, its true freshman quarterback, but he’s struggled this season. Sitkowski has completed only 49.5 percent of his passes (103-for-208) with just three touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

The Scarlet Knights had their bye week last week and offensive coordinator John McNulty mentioned it was good for him to finally take a breather and a grind from training camp through eight weeks of games.

“Yeah I think it was good to take a step back physically and mentally. He’s been hit a decent amount of times. Then it gets to a routine every Sunday and Monday you have to re-climb that mountain again with the game plan and practices,” McNulty said. “It was good for everybody to take a step back and evaluate where we are. I think it was good for him and for everybody. We got a lot of good work down and got our bodies right. We saw some more speed in practice on Sunday.”

Rutgers ended up falling to Northwestern, 18-15, two weeks ago, but it went without a turnover, something that has to open going forward if it wants even a small chance at winning any of the final four games of the 2018 campaign.

Rutgers sits 127th in the county in turnover margin with more giveaways than takeaways.

“It's all about ourselves, just like I mentioned and our plan to win for Northwestern. I want to see some of those same things. I want to see us win the turnover battle. We've got to be able to take care of the football. We have not done that consistently enough. When we have done it, we've had a chance to be in games, and when we don't, obviously it gets ugly in a hurry,” Ash said. “We've got to score some points. That's really one are a that we have not obviously done very good here recently, and we've got to score some points.”

In order for the Scarlet Knights to score more point and keep drives moving, they will have to start converting on third downs. Right now, they are only picking up 30 percent of their third downs (34-for-114).

Doing better in those situations is tops on McNulty’s list of what he wants to see in these last four games starting at Wisconsin on Saturday at noon.

“Third down has to be No. 1 without any question. That goes from top to bottom whether it’s protection to getting open,” McNulty said. “No. 2 would be how do we go about first and second down. Nearly half of the third downs have been 10 yards or more. You’re not going to convert a lot of those no matter what. Maybe we’re taking chances we should or shouldn’t take. No. 3 would be just to see who the guys really are. These last four weeks are about who we can really count on and those who can do it in games so you’re not sitting around in the offseason and go, ‘Wow, this guy looks great in spring practice and looks great in camp and then when you get to a game you go, oh, I don’t know’. In that order, I think those are the things we need to find out.”

Since the spring, McNulty has talked about moving the ball down the field with big throws, but those haven’t happened with any regularity whatsoever this year. Rutgers has only three passing touchdowns this year including 4.3 yards per pass and 8.3 yards per catch.

Sooner rather than later, Sitkowski is going to have to connect on a deep shot.

“We put on a game yesterday and the guys are running around, throwing it up and it’s a touchdown and it doesn't resemble a play. Or, the play goes for 30 yards and the next one’s a touchdown. Like I’ve said all year, without those plays, that ball doesn’t advance. At some point, I don’t think in this league we’re going to be running open a whole lot. It’s just how it is. Maybe you get a play action, pull everybody up, and the guy is a little more open. But, we’re getting played awfully tight because of not making enough plays. It’s at the point where defenses are tightening up so much where they are seven-eight yards away from the line of scrimmage. That’s been a big frustration,” McNulty said.

Before, McNulty said he wants to see some form of identity come about over the next four weeks and really figure out who can be trusted to perform in a game. Making the big plays will go a long way in doing that.

“We talked about it in here and we show them clips or TV and guys are making those plays on Saturdays and Sundays. Those are the things that give you a chance,” McNulty said. “I watch spread offenses or gun-run deals and they throw jump balls in the seem and guys come down with it. We try different ways to get guys open. Someone has to come up with something that goes on a highlight tape. We might have a handful of runs, but I don’t know what passes would be on there.”