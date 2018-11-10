TKRs thoughts observations: Rutgers football vs. No. 4 Michigan
PISCATAWAY N.J. -- The Rutgers football team welcomed arguably its toughest opponent of the season to HighPoint.com Stadium, when No. 4 Michigan came to town. Rutgers kept it close early, but ultim...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news