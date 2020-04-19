News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-19 01:19:36 -0500') }} football Edit

TheKnightReport Live Draft: Best on Rutgers Football 2020 Roster

The Knight Report Staff
Rutgers.Rivals.com

Rutgers football and many teams around the country didn’t have the luxury of having spring practice, but TKR decided to make the offseason so to speak and this quarantine a little more fun with our annual mock draft.

TKR writers Richie Schnyderite, Chris Nalwasky, Alex Gleitman, and Ryan Patti partook in a snake, fantasy football-style draft and went down the list position group by position group.

The order was as follows: Alex, Chris, Richie, and Ryan.

ROUND ONE:

Alex: Isiah Pacheco

Chris: Brendon White

Richie: Mike Tverdov

Ryan: Tyshon Fogg

ROUND TWO:

Ryan: Bo Melton

Richie: Avery Young

Chris Aaron Young

Alex: Aron Cruickshank

ROUND THREE:

Alex: Michael Dwumfour

Chris: Malik Barrow

Richie: Kay’Ron Adams

Ryan: Christian Izien

ROUND FOUR:

Ryan: Matt Alaimo

Richie: Raiqwon O’Neal

Chris: Nick Krimim

Alex: Tre Avery

ROUND FIVE:

Alex: Olakunle Fatukasi

Chris: Drew Singleton

Richie: Isaiah Washington

Ryan: Bryan Felter

ROUND SIX:

Ryan: Artur Sitkowski

Richie: Deion Jennings

Chris: Johnny Langan

Alex: Sam Vretman

ROUND SEVEN:

Alex: Peyton Powell

Chris: Shameen Jones

Richie: Johnathan Lewis

Ryan: Julius Turner

ROUND EIGHT:

Ryan: Kyle Monangai

Richie: Evan Simon

Chris: Stanley King

Alex: Paul Woods

ROUND NINE - COACHES:

Alex: Sean Gleeson

Chris: Jim Panagos

Richie: Nunzio Campanile

Ryan: Augie Hoffmann

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}