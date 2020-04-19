Rutgers football and many teams around the country didn’t have the luxury of having spring practice, but TKR decided to make the offseason so to speak and this quarantine a little more fun with our annual mock draft.

TKR writers Richie Schnyderite, Chris Nalwasky, Alex Gleitman, and Ryan Patti partook in a snake, fantasy football-style draft and went down the list position group by position group.

The order was as follows: Alex, Chris, Richie, and Ryan.