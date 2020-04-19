TheKnightReport Live Draft: Best on Rutgers Football 2020 Roster
Rutgers football and many teams around the country didn’t have the luxury of having spring practice, but TKR decided to make the offseason so to speak and this quarantine a little more fun with our annual mock draft.
TKR writers Richie Schnyderite, Chris Nalwasky, Alex Gleitman, and Ryan Patti partook in a snake, fantasy football-style draft and went down the list position group by position group.
The order was as follows: Alex, Chris, Richie, and Ryan.
ROUND ONE:
Alex: Isiah Pacheco
Chris: Brendon White
Richie: Mike Tverdov
Ryan: Tyshon Fogg
ROUND TWO:
Ryan: Bo Melton
Richie: Avery Young
Chris Aaron Young
Alex: Aron Cruickshank
ROUND THREE:
Alex: Michael Dwumfour
Chris: Malik Barrow
Richie: Kay’Ron Adams
Ryan: Christian Izien
ROUND FOUR:
Ryan: Matt Alaimo
Richie: Raiqwon O’Neal
Chris: Nick Krimim
Alex: Tre Avery
ROUND FIVE:
Alex: Olakunle Fatukasi
Chris: Drew Singleton
Richie: Isaiah Washington
Ryan: Bryan Felter
ROUND SIX:
Ryan: Artur Sitkowski
Richie: Deion Jennings
Chris: Johnny Langan
Alex: Sam Vretman
ROUND SEVEN:
Alex: Peyton Powell
Chris: Shameen Jones
Richie: Johnathan Lewis
Ryan: Julius Turner
ROUND EIGHT:
Ryan: Kyle Monangai
Richie: Evan Simon
Chris: Stanley King
Alex: Paul Woods
ROUND NINE - COACHES:
Alex: Sean Gleeson
Chris: Jim Panagos
Richie: Nunzio Campanile
Ryan: Augie Hoffmann
--------------------------------------------------------------
