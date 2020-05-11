Big Ten Network held its Rutgers Day this past Saturday where it televised and streamed a slew of classics for a full 24 hours.

The second game on the slate was the Rutgers men's basketball team's thrilling and NCAA Tournament-sealing road victory over Purdue in the regular season finale.

While the "Big Dance" never happened due to the coronavirus outbreak and the Scarlet Knights' were booted off the court just ahead of their second round matchup with Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament, they were rolling with confidence.

Just days earlier, Rutgers had just demolished then-No. 9 Maryland at the RAC, 79-67, and the score wasn't that close. Rutgers led by 21 points with 6:54 remaining.

Then, Rutgers got rid of its demons by not only winning for the second time on the road during the season to show the committee it can win away from Piscataway where it went 18-1. Entering the game, Purdue led the all-time series at 12-2, and under Steve Pikiell, Mackey Arena hasn't been kind to Rutgers as it has lost to the Boilermakers three times by an average of 28.3 points-per-game. Purdue won by 35 points in 2018-29 in West Lafayette.

But the Scarlet Knights won in overtime this time around, 71-68.

All season long, Rutgers rebounded, play tight defense, and was efficient inside the arc. But there was one thing that it did particularly well on the offensive side of the ball in those last two wins, and even in its third to last win of the year against Illinois -- 3-point shooting.

For the season, Rutgers made the least amount of 3-pointers in the league with 172 and shot just 31 percent, which was 13th out of 14 teams. In conference play alone, Rutgers made 110 triples and shot 31.8 percent.

But, in those final two games and in the victory against Illinois at the RAC, the Scarlet Knights shot 50 percent from behind the arc against Purdue, including 66.7 percent in the first half. It also made 43.8 percent of its 3-pointers against Maryland and 46.7 percent of its treys against Illinois.

Those numbers are drastically better than its average.

The top 3-point shooter by percentage last season was Akwasi Yeboah, who shot at a 35.5 percent clip. And while Rutgers lost just two scholarship seniors from an historic season that saw them ranked for the first time in 41 years, Yeboah was one of them.

However, Ron Harper Jr., the team's leading scorer, shot 34.9 percent on 3-pointers. He's back. So is Geo Baker, who despite shooting just 28 percent from deep, is one of the most clutch players in the nation. Jacob Young (28 percent) and Montez Mathis (29 percent) improved as the season went along. Mathis even improved on his 23 percent clip in 2018-19 as a freshman.

Don't forget about Caleb McConnell as well, who has a sweet stroke despite owning an average of 28 percent, too.

Rutgers exerts so much energy on the defensive end and that's been the main recipe for success. It was ranked sixth in the country according to KenPom.com in adjusted defensive efficiency. The Scarlet Knights were third in the league in scoring defense at 62.6 points, second in field goal defense at 38 percent, and fourth in 3-point defense at 31 percent.

Rutgers shot 44.7 from the floor as a whole, which just goes to show you how good it was on the inside. The Scarlet Knights also also 13th in free-throw shooting percentage at 64.4 percent.

If every game -- or almost every game -- it can shoot as well from long range going forward as it did in the final few contest of the 2019-20 season to go along with its strong inside game, rebounding, and defense, Rutgers could be quite unstoppable.

Good 3-point shooting and good free throw shooting usually go hand-in-hand, and right now, during these times especially, all there is to do really is shoot alone and improve your game.

