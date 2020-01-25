PISCATAWAY, N.J. – After suffering a tough road loss to Iowa earlier in the week, the Rutgers mens' basketball team bounced back on Saturday afternoon against Nebraska. The Scarlet Knights were able to take care of business, beating the Cornhuskers by a final score of 75-72.

Rutgers is now three games over .500 in league play once again, as they continue to make a pretty serious run at the NCAA tournament.

Check out the instant recap below and stay tuned for more.