The Trapezoid strikes again as Rutgers beats Nebraska, 75-72
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – After suffering a tough road loss to Iowa earlier in the week, the Rutgers mens' basketball team bounced back on Saturday afternoon against Nebraska. The Scarlet Knights were able to take care of business, beating the Cornhuskers by a final score of 75-72.
Rutgers is now three games over .500 in league play once again, as they continue to make a pretty serious run at the NCAA tournament.
THE GOOD — ALL-AROUND SCORING EFFORT
THE SKINNY: With the top two leading scorers (Ron Harper Jr / Geo Baker) struggling today, Rutgers had some offensive contributions elsewhere. The Scarlet Knights had four players finish in double digits, as Akwasi Yeboah (20pts), Jacob Young (12pts), Caleb McConnell (12pts) and Montez Mathis (10pts) all stepped to lead Rutgers to their sixth conference victory of the season.
THE BAD — UGLY FIRST HALF
THE SKINNY: Rutgers might’ve been leading by five points at the end of the first half, but it was not a pretty game by any means. The Scarlet Knights top scorers, Ron Harper Jr., Geo Baker and Montez Mathis couldn’t buy a bucket today, shooting a combined 3-of-16 from the field. Rutgers was also struggling on the defensive end, as they gave up 66+ points for only the fourth time all season. Luckily Rutgers turned it around in the second half to pull away for a three point victory.
.@Geo_Baker_1's hits the clutch three pointer with one second left to beat #Nebraska! pic.twitter.com/jSyPqNWNWL— Rutgers Scarlet Knights | TheKnightReport.Net (@RutgersRivals) January 25, 2020
PLAY OF THE GAME: Geo Baker hits the clutch three, with just one second remaining to win the game.
UP NEXT: Rutgers will welcome the Purdue Boilermakers to the RAC on Tuesday to for a 8:00 p.m. (ET). Fans can catch the game live on BTN.
