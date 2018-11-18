TheKnightReport.Net

Final: St. John's defeats Rutgers 84-65. Issa Thiam led Rutgers with 13 points. #GardenStatement ⚔️🛡 — Rutgers Basketball (@RutgersMBB) November 17, 2018

MEN'S BASKETBALL On Friday night, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights took on a very tough St. John’s team. The Red Storm came into the RAC and put on a shooting clinic as they went on to shoot 16-of-32 from beyond the arc to beat Rutgers 84-65. OVERALL RECORD: 2-1 NEXT UP: Eastern Michigan (Monday)

#CVS1K: Congratulations to C. Vivian Stringer on 1,000 Career Wins!



Check out tweets celebrating R Hall of Fame head coaches' historic milestone! #HERstoryCreatedhttps://t.co/y2IT2fdkQa — Rutgers W.Basketball (@RutgersWBB) November 14, 2018

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL On Tuesday, head coach C. Vivian Stringer earned her 1000th career victory against Central Connecticut State, 73-44. After that the team welcomed Albany to the RAC on Sunday afternoon for a quick game against the Great Danes. Rutgers won by a score of 65-39. OVERALL RECORD: 4-0 NEXT UP: Drake (Tuesday), Vancouver Showcase (Friday), Vancouver Saturday (Saturday)

#RUVB RECAP: Scarlet Knights Set Season Blocking Record in Loss to No. 4 Illinois https://t.co/jF204yo6HP — Rutgers Volleyball (@RUvball) November 18, 2018

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL The Rutgers Scarlet Knights welcomed the Michigan State Spartans to town on Tuesday and suffered a tough 3-2 loss. After that on Saturday, Rutgers welcomed the number 4 Illinois Fighting Illini and suffered another 3-0 loss. OVERALL RECORD: 6-25 (0-18)

NEXT UP: Wisconsin (Friday), Minnesota (Saturday)