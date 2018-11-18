Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-18 16:52:16 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Sunday Knight Cap - 11/18

Hndoewucdzwcmkerlhva
John Jones - JVisionsImages
TheKnightReport staff
TheKnightReport.Net

MEN'S BASKETBALL

On Friday night, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights took on a very tough St. John’s team. The Red Storm came into the RAC and put on a shooting clinic as they went on to shoot 16-of-32 from beyond the arc to beat Rutgers 84-65.

OVERALL RECORD: 2-1

NEXT UP: Eastern Michigan (Monday)

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

On Tuesday, head coach C. Vivian Stringer earned her 1000th career victory against Central Connecticut State, 73-44. After that the team welcomed Albany to the RAC on Sunday afternoon for a quick game against the Great Danes. Rutgers won by a score of 65-39.

OVERALL RECORD: 4-0

NEXT UP: Drake (Tuesday), Vancouver Showcase (Friday), Vancouver Saturday (Saturday)

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights welcomed the Michigan State Spartans to town on Tuesday and suffered a tough 3-2 loss. After that on Saturday, Rutgers welcomed the number 4 Illinois Fighting Illini and suffered another 3-0 loss.

OVERALL RECORD: 6-25 (0-18)

NEXT UP: Wisconsin (Friday), Minnesota (Saturday)

WRESTLING

After a recent loss to Utah Valley, the Rutgers Wrestling program bounced back this week to earn a very convincing 40-3 victory over Hofstra. This win also made coach Goodale the all time wins leader for Rutgers Wrestling.

OVERALL RECORD: 5-1

Ly87etqsqjhzrryab2oy
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}