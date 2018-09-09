FIELD HOCKEY After being ranked the number 23rd overall team in the country earlier in the week, the Scarlet Knights played two games this past week. One against Cornell on Friday afternoon, which resulted in a 1-0 win and then beat No. 6 overall Princeton on Sunday morning by a score of 1-0. The win versus number six Princeton is the biggest win in program history. Next up the Scarlet Knights travel out Michigan to take on the number seven Wolverines on Friday night. OVERALL RECORD: 5-0

Today’s win over No. 6 Princeton:



🏑 Highest ranked win in program history

🏑 First win over Princeton since 1995

🏑 Team improves to 5-0, best start to a season since 2008 pic.twitter.com/sQiaeAE7CL — Rutgers Field Hockey (@RUFieldHockey) September 9, 2018

MEN'S SCOCER The Scarlet Knights struggled again this week as the team managed to only tie Hartford 2-2 in double overtime. Forward Jordan Hall scored the first goal and the second one was an own goal. Next up for Rutgers is a big test as they welcome Michigan to Yurcak Field on Friday at 8pm OVERALL RECORD: 1-3-1

RECAP: #RFutbol and Hartford Play To 2-2 Stalemate



Jordan Hall puts away his third goal of the season converting a PK



📰>> https://t.co/Emt0cAy2Fz pic.twitter.com/Dcqmo2xT1y — Rutgers Men's Soccer (@RUMensSoccer) September 9, 2018

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL After a disappointing 2017 season, the Scarlet Knights have already matched their win total of five from last season. This past Friday, the Scarlet Knights welcomed Howard, Tulane, and Navy to campus for the Rutgers Invitational. The team ended up winning games versus Howard and Navy. However the team also ended up loss one match versus Tulane, 1-3. Next up the Scarlet Knights head to Connecticut for the Dog Pond Challenge featuring the likes of St. John's, UConn, and Holy Cross on Friday afternoon. OVERALL RECORD: 5-5

Another Day, Another School Record for Rutgers Volleyball, as the Scarlet Knights Match their win total for the entire 2017 season on September 8th. #volleyball @RUVolleyball https://t.co/My63pMoaAS pic.twitter.com/dX4RLWOYhj — VolleyMob (@VolleyMob) September 8, 2018