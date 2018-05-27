The Sunday Knight Cap
COMMITMENT NEWS: The Rutgers Scarlet Knights wrestling team landed a commitment the other day from Pope John XXIII wrestling Jojo Aragano.
"Rutgers landed a very technically sound wrestler, who is particularly quick on his feet, and can score at any moment. His physicality and relentless style should make for a smooth transition into the collegiate, and particularly, Big Ten, style." - TKR Wrestling Analyst Lex Knapp
NOTABLE QUOTES:
QB Jordan Slocum (Southwest - GA): “Coach McNulty told me he liked what he saw out of me and that he liked how I play the game. He also likes how I take command of the offense. He said I play the game well and that he really likes my size for a quarterback.”
QB Nick Kargman (Woodrow Wilson - NJ): ““Me and Stanley built a great chemistry in such a short amount of time, pretty much as soon as I got to Woodrow. We have our timing down, signals and routes, so he makes me better than I really am. We pretty much talk about college every day. Being that it’s the hometown school, Rutgers is definitely one of Stanley’s top choices.”
OL CJ Hanson (St. John Vianney - NJ): “I have a good relationship with coach Blazek. We talk almost every night and if not then at least three times a week.”
LB Shitta Sillah (Mater Dei - NJ): ““Rutgers ranks pretty high for me currently. Rutgers is a great school academically with a strong familylike atmosphere. Also, the football program is definitely heading in the right direction.”
DB Connor Greico (St. Joe’s Regional - NJ): ““The trip went really well. The one thing that I really loved about the visit was the academics that Rutgers has. Also, I got a chance to check out the business school too. I just really enjoyed myself.”
