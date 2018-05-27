"Rutgers landed a very technically sound wrestler, who is particularly quick on his feet, and can score at any moment. His physicality and relentless style should make for a smooth transition into the collegiate, and particularly, Big Ten, style." - TKR Wrestling Analyst Lex Knapp

NOTABLE QUOTES:

QB Jordan Slocum (Southwest - GA): “Coach McNulty told me he liked what he saw out of me and that he liked how I play the game. He also likes how I take command of the offense. He said I play the game well and that he really likes my size for a quarterback.”



MORE HERE

QB Nick Kargman (Woodrow Wilson - NJ): ““Me and Stanley built a great chemistry in such a short amount of time, pretty much as soon as I got to Woodrow. We have our timing down, signals and routes, so he makes me better than I really am. We pretty much talk about college every day. Being that it’s the hometown school, Rutgers is definitely one of Stanley’s top choices.”

STORY ON KARGMAN HERE

OL CJ Hanson (St. John Vianney - NJ): “I have a good relationship with coach Blazek. We talk almost every night and if not then at least three times a week.”

STORY HERE

LB Shitta Sillah (Mater Dei - NJ): ““Rutgers ranks pretty high for me currently. Rutgers is a great school academically with a strong familylike atmosphere. Also, the football program is definitely heading in the right direction.”

MORE ON SILLAH HERE

DB Connor Greico (St. Joe’s Regional - NJ): ““The trip went really well. The one thing that I really loved about the visit was the academics that Rutgers has. Also, I got a chance to check out the business school too. I just really enjoyed myself.”

STORY ON GREICO HERE

Don't forget to read more about our new look logo here at The Knight Report by clicking the image below.