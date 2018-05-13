Baseball : The Scarlet Knights couldn’t stop the bleeding after losing two out of three last week to Michigan. This past weekend Rutgers was swept in all three games vs. Maryland by a total score of 30-10 as the team struggled to score and keep the Terps off the board. Next up the team takes on Monmouth on Tuesday for a mid-day matchup set to happen at 1pm.

Notable Quotables:



UCLA transfer goalkeeper Kevin Silva on transferring to Rutgers: “It feels great, I feel more at home. Only an hour to get back to my home in PA and it makes it easier to have my family and friends come to my games during the season.”

JUCO LB Ahmad McCullough on Rutgers offer: “Corey Robinson offered me the scholarship. He told me that he doesn't care who recruits me on any level he know that if I come there I will be good. He will get me to the next level no matter what."

’19 DT Mike Ciaffoni (Lincoln - MA): “I talk a lot with my area recruiting coach, Vince Okruch. He’s a great coach and an old school type of guy. Rutgers has been saying that an offer is coming soon. Also, that I should be anticipating it. My sense is that it will come after my June 1st camp at Rutgers.”

’19 ATH Kerry Martin (Capital - WV): “Rutgers is definitely my top school,” said Martin. Everything just attracts me to Rutgers. Especially all the love that they have been showing me. Also, the new defensive back coaches are fantastic and we talk every day. I also have an opportunity to play there right away.”

’19 ATH Zukudo Igwenagu (Worchester Academy - MA): “Rutgers is still up there for me. My relationship with all of the coaches is just right up there for me. There is no other school that has a relationship with me as well as I do with Rutgers. They just do a really good job of recruiting me."