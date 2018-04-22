Today we take a look at some of the notable things that happened for Rutgers University in the past week.

Olympic Sports:

Baseball: Early in the week the Scarlet Knights traveled to Monmouth University for a one game series with the Hawks. Rutgers ended up winning, 7-6. Later on in the week the Nebraska Cornhuskers came to town for a three game series starting on Friday. The Scarlet Knights were able to take down the Cornhuskers, 4-2 in game one. As for the second game it was a tough loss for Rutgers as the team gave up five early runs to lose by a score of 12-4. In the rubber match of the series, the Knight rallied back after being down by a couple of run to win, 8-4.

Overall record: 21-15 (6-6)

Men’s Lacrosse: Rutgers Men’s Lacrosse team took on the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions on Sunday night in Piscataway. The Scarlet Knights beat the Nittany Lions, 11-8.

Overall record: 8-4 (1-2)

Softball: Earlier in the week on Tuesday, Rutgers played a double header of makeup games vs the Maryland Terrapins. The Knights dropped both games losing 5-3 in the first game and 8-7 in the second. It didn’t get any easier for Rutgers as they took on Northwestern this past weekend and lost all three games as the Wildcats swept the Scarlet Knights by a total score of 23-13.

Overall record: 17-26 (2-12)

Women’s Lacrosse: Similar to the softball team, the women’s lax team also took on the No.7 Northwestern Wildcats for a day game. The Scarlet Knights suffered a 19-7 loss as they now have four in-conference losses this season.

Overall Record: 7-9 (1-4)

Notable Quotes:

Orangebloods.com hoops analyst Dustin McComas on Jacob Young:

"The best way to describe Jacob is he will never going to walk onto the court either afraid or lacking of confidence. He's always been a very confident and aggressive player, with a tremendous work ethic."

2019 LB recruit Ethan Umstead on hanging with Coach Hales on a recent visit:

“Coach Omar is a great coach. He is definitely is a good dude. He’ll be completely honest with you and cares for you for sure. I really liked him as a coach and he’s good at what he does.”

2019 Camden DB Donald Williams on his commitment to Rutgers:

“I decided to commit to Rutgers because of the amount of love they have shown me, it's been crazy. They showed that they actually care about me aside from football. Coach Ash and I have a great bond with each other. When a great bond with the head coach like Ash and he takes the time out of his very busy schedule to talk to me it means a lot. He just has the casual conversations with me all the time, asking how I’m doing and all that, it feels special.”