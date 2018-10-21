FIELD HOCKEY: It was a big week for the field hockey team as the finished the season on a high note. On Friday, the Scarlet Knights took on the no. 7 overall Iowa Hawkeyes and ended up winning by a score of 1-0. After that Rutgers wrapped up the season on Sunday with a 1-0 overtime win over American University. Next up for the Scarlet Knights will start Big Ten Tournament play on October 28th. OVERALL RECORD: 13-4 (4-4)



MEN'S SCOCER On Friday night, the Scarlet Knights played one of their toughest games of the season against no. 2 ranked Indiana. The team suffered a 1-0 loss to the Hoosiers who scored in the 84th minute to win it. Next up the team will travel to Columbia on Tuesday for a match against the Lions. OVERALL RECORD: 4-10-1 (2-5-0)

WOMEN'S SCOCER Earlier this week the Rutgers Scarlet Knights took down Michigan State by a score of 1-0 in overtime. The lone goal was scored by Nicole Whitley in the 110th minute of overtime. On Sunday afternoon, the team welcomed Purdue to Yurack field and ended up winning by a score of 2-1. OVERALL RECORD: 11-2-5 (7-1-3)

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL This week was an interesting one for the Scarlet Knights as they took on no. 4 Penn State in State College on Thursday and then welcomed the Nittany Lions to Piscataway on Saturday. The team lost 3-0 in the first game and 3-0 in the second game. Next up the team will welcome no. 17 Purdue to campus for a match on Friday. OVERALL RECORD: 6-17 (0-10)