The Sunday Knight Cap
FIELD HOCKEY:
Earlier this week the Scarlet Knights were ranked as the number 14 program in the country. In the first of two very tough matchups, Rutgers took on the number 15 overall ranked program in Northwestern. The team went on to win by a score 2-1. After that, Rutgers took on Indiana and won by a score of 4-0 to win the teams third conference game of the season.
RECORD: 11-4 (3-4)
Check out the video highlights from the 4-0 win for #RUFH at Indiana.— Rutgers Field Hockey (@RUFieldHockey) October 14, 2018
Then read the recap with notes and quotes: https://t.co/pGorW9Lgsl pic.twitter.com/RVJARkK0nZ
MEN'S SCOCER
Another week goes by and another tough couple of losses for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's soccer program. Early in the week the team lost to Howard in double overtime by a score of 1-0. After that the team welcomed Northwestern to Piscataway, and came away with the teams second conference win of the season by a score of 2-1.
OVERALL RECORD: 3-9-1 (2-4-0)
.@NUMensSoccer and @RUMensSoccer had a bunch of scoring opportunities! But at the end of the day, a costly mistake proved to be the difference. Check out the game recap here! pic.twitter.com/wbHXFtEJMI— BTN Student U (@BTNStudentU) October 13, 2018
WOMEN'S SOCCER
It was a big week for the Rutgers women's soccer program, as the team had three players named conference offensive player of the week, defensive player of the week, and goalkeeper of the week. After that the women's team went on tie against Ohio State, 0-0. After that the team stopped at Penn State for another conference matchup against the Nittany Lions. The Scarlet Knights lost its first conference game of the season by a score 1-0.
OVERALL RECORD: 9-1-6 (5-0-3)
RECAP: #RFutbol draws on the road with Ohio State , 0-0, to remain unbeaten in Big Ten Conference play.— RutgersWomensSoccer (@RUWSoccer) October 13, 2018
Tonight was the ninth consecutive overtime for us and 10th overall this season, setting a new program record.
📰: https://t.co/A5nPw6sa5R pic.twitter.com/3arkLxXAWd
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
On Wednesday the team welcomed Iowa to New Jersey for a three game set against the Hawkeyes, and lost by a score of three sets to none. After that the team traveled out to Indiana and lost a tought one as they went on to lose to the Hoosiers by a score 0-3. Next up the team is set to take Penn State twice next week.
OVERALL RECORD: 6-15 (0-8)
#RUVB RECAP: Scarlet Knights Topped at Indiana— Rutgers Volleyball (@RUvball) October 14, 2018
📰 » https://t.co/IjuFezdHIs pic.twitter.com/PsZfCaWjOV
--------------------------------------------------------------
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board
• Follow us on Twitter: Richie Schnyderite, Ryan Lance, Chris Nalwasky, Ryan Patti, Lex Knapp, DeAnte Mitchell