The Sunday Knight Cap

FIELD HOCKEY:

Earlier this week the Scarlet Knights were ranked as the number 14 program in the country. In the first of two very tough matchups, Rutgers took on the number 15 overall ranked program in Northwestern. The team went on to win by a score 2-1. After that, Rutgers took on Indiana and won by a score of 4-0 to win the teams third conference game of the season.

RECORD: 11-4 (3-4)

MEN'S SCOCER

Another week goes by and another tough couple of losses for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's soccer program. Early in the week the team lost to Howard in double overtime by a score of 1-0. After that the team welcomed Northwestern to Piscataway, and came away with the teams second conference win of the season by a score of 2-1.

OVERALL RECORD: 3-9-1 (2-4-0)

WOMEN'S SOCCER

It was a big week for the Rutgers women's soccer program, as the team had three players named conference offensive player of the week, defensive player of the week, and goalkeeper of the week. After that the women's team went on tie against Ohio State, 0-0. After that the team stopped at Penn State for another conference matchup against the Nittany Lions. The Scarlet Knights lost its first conference game of the season by a score 1-0.

OVERALL RECORD: 9-1-6 (5-0-3)

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

On Wednesday the team welcomed Iowa to New Jersey for a three game set against the Hawkeyes, and lost by a score of three sets to none. After that the team traveled out to Indiana and lost a tought one as they went on to lose to the Hoosiers by a score 0-3. Next up the team is set to take Penn State twice next week.

OVERALL RECORD: 6-15 (0-8)

