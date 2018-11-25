Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-25 16:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Sunday Knight Cap - 11/25

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

MEN'S BASKETBALL

On Friday night, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights took on Boston University. The Terriers came into the RAC ready to play and despite never taking the lead, still played a very tough game against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights held on to win by a score of 54-44.

OVERALL RECORD: 4-1

NEXT UP: @Miami (Wednesday), No. 11 Michigan State (Friday)

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Despite starting the season at 4-0, the Scarlet Knights struggled this past week in Vancouver losing back to back games to Drake and Gonzaga. However the team did bounce back on Saturday to take down East Tennessee State, 68-44.

OVERALL RECORD: 5-2

NEXT UP: @Virginia Tech (Wednesday)

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights finished the season this past week with two more losses to no. 8 Wisconsin and no. 3 Minnesota. The Scarlet Knights suffered back to back three to none losses to each team and finished the year with zero conference victories.

OVERALL RECORD: 6-27 (0-20)

--------------------------------------------------------------

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}