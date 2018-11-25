The Sunday Knight Cap - 11/25
.@RutgersMBB beat Boston U Friday, and you can get full highlights from the win below: pic.twitter.com/2FSyeWzvSd— Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) November 23, 2018
MEN'S BASKETBALL
On Friday night, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights took on Boston University. The Terriers came into the RAC ready to play and despite never taking the lead, still played a very tough game against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights held on to win by a score of 54-44.
OVERALL RECORD: 4-1
NEXT UP: @Miami (Wednesday), No. 11 Michigan State (Friday)
As #RHoops heads back to 🇺🇸 check out highlights from Saturday's win over ETSU at the @VanShowcase pic.twitter.com/bavi6II4Wy— Rutgers W.Basketball (@RutgersWBB) November 25, 2018
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Despite starting the season at 4-0, the Scarlet Knights struggled this past week in Vancouver losing back to back games to Drake and Gonzaga. However the team did bounce back on Saturday to take down East Tennessee State, 68-44.
OVERALL RECORD: 5-2
NEXT UP: @Virginia Tech (Wednesday)
Sahbria McLetchie celebrated her Senior Night in front of family and friends with 12 kills against No. 3 Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/OxMamYYDIa— Rutgers Volleyball (@RUvball) November 25, 2018
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights finished the season this past week with two more losses to no. 8 Wisconsin and no. 3 Minnesota. The Scarlet Knights suffered back to back three to none losses to each team and finished the year with zero conference victories.
OVERALL RECORD: 6-27 (0-20)
--------------------------------------------------------------
