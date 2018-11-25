. @RutgersMBB beat Boston U Friday, and you can get full highlights from the win below: pic.twitter.com/2FSyeWzvSd

MEN'S BASKETBALL

On Friday night, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights took on Boston University. The Terriers came into the RAC ready to play and despite never taking the lead, still played a very tough game against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights held on to win by a score of 54-44.

OVERALL RECORD: 4-1

NEXT UP: @Miami (Wednesday), No. 11 Michigan State (Friday)