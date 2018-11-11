Here is our weekly recap of how the Rutgers Scarlet Knights olympic sports teams performed over the past week, as well as a look at the teams record and upcoming schedule.

Postgame recap, notes and quotes following the #RUFH NCAA Tournament game versus UConn #NCAAFH: https://t.co/KHBizJoAVu pic.twitter.com/MkIlTqlHxG — Rutgers Field Hockey (@RUFieldHockey) November 10, 2018

FIELD HOCKEY This past weekend was a big one for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights field hockey team as they played in the teams first NCAA tournament game since 1986. The Scarlet Knights traveled down to Maryland on Friday to take on the defending national champion, UConn Huskies in a neutral location. Rutgers ended up losing by a score of 5-0, thus ending the Scarlet Knights season. OVERALL RECORD: 13-6 (4-4)



MEN'S BASKETBALL On Friday afternoon, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights finally opened up the men's basketball season with a very convincing 90-55 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson University. After that the team also welcomed Drexel to the RAC on Sunday afternoon and won their second game of the season by a score of 95-66. INSTANT RECAP - FDU GAME INSTANT RECAP - DREXEL GAME OVERALL RECORD: 2-0 NEXT UP: St. John's (Friday)

NEWS: Rutgers Announces Leadership Change in Men's Soccer https://t.co/nuTte0VnJq — Rutgers Men's Soccer (@RUMensSoccer) November 6, 2018

MEN'S SOCCER After a tough season yet again for the Scarlet Knights mens soccer team, athletic director Pat Hobbs made the decision to let go of head coach Dan Donigan. The national search is currently ongoing as the Rutgers Scarlet Knights continue to search for a new man to lead the program back to the top. Here is a quick list of some possible names for the job. OVERALL RECORD: 4-13-1 (2-6-0)

Quick glance at the 2018 @RUWSoccer Season:

🥈Highest B1G finish

7️⃣ All-B1G selections, most in program history

3️⃣rd Straight B1G Freshman of the Year

5️⃣th straight B1G Tournament

7️⃣th straight NCAA bid, 9️⃣th bid in last 1️⃣1️⃣years, 1️⃣3️⃣th bid all-time

✅ A historic season — RutgersWomensSoccer (@RUWSoccer) November 10, 2018

WOMEN'S SOCCER The Rutgers women's soccer team similar to the field hockey team also had a Friday night game in the NCAA tournament. The women's soccer team took on the Duke Blue Devils down in Durham, North Carolina. Rutgers suffered a very tough 1-0 loss after a very late 78th minute goal for Duke. The season has now concluded and the Scarlet Knights will finish with 11 wins on the season. OVERALL RECORD: 11-4-5 (7-1-3)

1. Win. Away.@RutgersWBB's C. Vivian Stringer is on the verge of 1,000 wins. Stringer notched her 999th career victory this afternoon at the RAC.



Afterwards, Stringer & Charise Wilson (14 pts, 6 rebs, 6 asts) spoke with members of the media afterwardshttps://t.co/sh85djXAwS — RVision (@RVisionRU) November 9, 2018

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL The Rutgers women's hoops team opened up the season last Tuesday against a pretty solid St. Francis (NY) team that ended up making the NCAA tournament last season and won by a score of 96-52. After that the team went on to beat Stony Brook on Friday afternoon, 61-47 and helped to earn C.Vivian Stringer her 999th victory of her career. OVERALL RECORD: 2-0 NEXT UP: Central Connecticut St (Tuesday) / Charlotte (Friday) / Albany (Sunday)

#RUVB RECAP: Scarlet Knights Lose Tight Three-Set Bout at No. 4 Illinois https://t.co/RL5kU2nqFZ — Rutgers Volleyball (@RUvball) November 10, 2018

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL This week was another tough one for the Scarlet Knights as they traveled out to Illinois to take on the no. 4 Fighting Illini on Friday and ended up losing three sets to none. The very next day the team headed out to Northwestern to take on the Wildcats and also lost by a total of three sets to one. OVERALL RECORD: 6-23 (0-16) NEXT UP: Michigan State (Wed.) / No. 4 Illinois (Sat.)

VICTORY! No. 15 Rutgers secures seven individual bouts en route to its fourth dual win of the season over Appalachian State!#RelentlessPursuit | #GoRu pic.twitter.com/v9fm5EV7VL — Rutgers Wrestling (@RUWrestling) November 10, 2018

WRESTLING This past Saturday, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights wrestling team faced off against Appalachian State and Utah Valley University in the Journeyman Duals. In the first match versus Appalachian State, the team won by a score of 26-9. In that second match against Utah Valley University, the Scarlet Knights ended up losing by a score of 24-14. Metzler, Suriano and Ashnault are the only three wrestlers who won both matches versus App State and Utah Valley. OVERALL RECORD: 4-1 NEXT UP: Hofstra (Friday)