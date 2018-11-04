FIELD HOCKEY: Now that the season is over, the Rutgers field hockey team awaits to see is they will be seeded with an at-large bid in the NCAA tournament. The show will be on NCAA.com at 10pm tonight (Sunday). OVERALL RECORD: 13-5 (4-4)

#RUFH comes in at number 9 in this week’s NCAA RPI pic.twitter.com/cjcEhuvnw0 — Rutgers Field Hockey (@RUFieldHockey) October 30, 2018

MENS SOCCER: The season ended today for the Rutgers men’s soccer team as they went on to lose to Wisconsin in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinal. The Scarlet Knights lost by a final score of 6-3 and the team finishes with four wins. OVERALL RECORD: 4-13-1

RECAP: #RFutbol's season comes to a close in the Big Ten Quarterfinals



📰 >> https://t.co/NdwdWKtkE1 pic.twitter.com/bvzWkz8b9d — Rutgers Men's Soccer (@RUMensSoccer) November 4, 2018

WRESTLING: The season opened up this past week for the Scarlet Knights nationally ranked wrestling team. The team opened up with a quad match at home with Johnson & Wales, Centenary and Fresno State. The team won all three matches and had plenty of pins on the day, all of which can be seen below. OVERALL RECORD: 3-0

It was a PIN PARADE for No. 14 @RUWrestling in today's Quad Meet.



Check every single one of them below. #RelentlessPursuit | #GoRU pic.twitter.com/zsh7NrN8rm — Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) November 3, 2018

VOLLEYBALL: The Scarlet Knights struggled yet again this offseason, as the team took on both Iowa and Nebraska this past week. The team suffered another couple of losses and lost both matches 3-0. Next up the team head out to Illinois to take on the no. 4 Fighting Illini. OVERALL RECORD: 6-21 (0-14)