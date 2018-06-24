In this weeks Sunday Knight Cap, we take a look at some of the scores, stats and more from the Scarlet Knights this past week.

Notable Quotes:

OL Christian Mahogany (Paramus Catholic - NJ) on recent Rutgers visit: “Rutgers is definitely in my top five right now. I’ve been here so many times before and my mom likes Coach Blaz a lot. So they are just high up on my list. I’m going to take a game official some time in the fall.”

FULL STORY HERE

DE Smith Vilbert (St. Joe's Regional - NJ) on Rutgers offer: “I had the chance to workout with defensive line coach (Corey) Brown and coach (Tony) Neinas. We worked on hand coordination drills and agility drills. They really wanted to see how I could move and then told me after that they were offering me.”

FULL STORY HERE

LB Kameron Blount (St. Charles - MD) on Rutgers visit: "The visit went really good,” Blount told TKR. “We toured the whole campus, and I got a chance to have meetings with coach (Cory) Robinson, coach (Jay) Niemann, and coach (Chris) Ash. After that we had a photo shoot and went over the academic portion of school, then headed over to the strength and conditioning room to check that out too.”

FULL STORY HERE

'20 LB Korey Smith (Peddie School - NJ) on Rutgers visit: "“It was a great visit. The visit was mostly just so my dad can the see the academic buildings and meet some of the coaches. He got a chance to meet with my linebacker coach Niemann and coach Ash. We basically just all talked about how they want to use and the life beyond the game program.”

FULL STORY HERE