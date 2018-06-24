The Sunday Knight Cap
In this weeks Sunday Knight Cap, we take a look at some of the scores, stats and more from the Scarlet Knights this past week.
Notable Quotes:
OL Christian Mahogany (Paramus Catholic - NJ) on recent Rutgers visit: “Rutgers is definitely in my top five right now. I’ve been here so many times before and my mom likes Coach Blaz a lot. So they are just high up on my list. I’m going to take a game official some time in the fall.”
DE Smith Vilbert (St. Joe's Regional - NJ) on Rutgers offer: “I had the chance to workout with defensive line coach (Corey) Brown and coach (Tony) Neinas. We worked on hand coordination drills and agility drills. They really wanted to see how I could move and then told me after that they were offering me.”
LB Kameron Blount (St. Charles - MD) on Rutgers visit: "The visit went really good,” Blount told TKR. “We toured the whole campus, and I got a chance to have meetings with coach (Cory) Robinson, coach (Jay) Niemann, and coach (Chris) Ash. After that we had a photo shoot and went over the academic portion of school, then headed over to the strength and conditioning room to check that out too.”
'20 LB Korey Smith (Peddie School - NJ) on Rutgers visit: "“It was a great visit. The visit was mostly just so my dad can the see the academic buildings and meet some of the coaches. He got a chance to meet with my linebacker coach Niemann and coach Ash. We basically just all talked about how they want to use and the life beyond the game program.”