FIELD HOCKEY: The Rutgers field hockey team had no games the past week, but the team did take on no. 23 Ohio State on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament. The Scarlet Knights lost to Ohio State in double overtime by a score of 1-0. RECORD: 13-4 (4-4)

Ohio State scores in double overtime, defeating #RUFH 1-0 in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals. #B1GFH — Rutgers Field Hockey (@RUFieldHockey) October 28, 2018

MEN'S SCOCER Earlier this week the Scarlet Knights took on Columbia out in New York, but fell by a score of 2-1. The lone goal was scored by none other then Jordan Hall, the teams leading goal scorer. After that the team headed out to Pennsylvania for a match against the Nittany Lions. That match ended with Rutgers losing by a score 2-0. Next up is the Big Ten tournament, which begins this upcoming Saturday. OVERALL RECORD: 4-12-1 (2-6-0)

FINAL: Penn State 2, #RFutbol 0



Shots: RU 10, PSU 9

Corners: RU 4, PSU 6

Saves: RU 2, PSU 3



Up Next: B1G Quarterfinals - 11/4 - vs. TBD — Rutgers Men's Soccer (@RUMensSoccer) October 28, 2018

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL The Scarlet Knights suffered two conference losses this week to both Purdue on Friday and Indiana on Saturday. Both matches ended with the Scarlet Knights losing by three sets to one. Next up Rutgers will travel out to Iowa for a match against the Hawkeyes on before heading out to Nebraska on Saturday. OVERALL RECORD: 6-19 (0-12)

#RUVB RECAP: Scarlet Knights Take Indiana to Four in Big Ten Setback https://t.co/CrJirKPy4U — Rutgers Volleyball (@RUvball) October 28, 2018

WOMEN'S SOCCER This past week the Scarlet Knights didn't have any matches, as they prepared for a Sunday Big Ten tournament matchup against Minnesota. The Scarlet Knights lost by a score of 1-0. Now the team will await to see where they might be selected in the NCAA tournament which will air on Monday, Nov. 5 at 4:30 pm. OVERALL RECORD: 11-2-5 (7-1-3)