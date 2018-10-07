FIELD HOCKEY: Earlier this week the Scarlet Knights took on one of the top field hockey programs in the country when they traveled to College Park to take on the number two ranked Maryland Terrapins. The game ended in 3-1 loss for the Scarlet Knights. However on Sunday the team bounced back with a quick 7-0 win over Georgetown OVERALL RECORD: 9-4 (1-4)

VICTORY! No. 15 #RUFH routs Georgetown 7-0 to improve to 9-4 on the year! pic.twitter.com/xd9bos0XuN — Rutgers Field Hockey (@RUFieldHockey) October 7, 2018

MEN'S SCOCER After a big win against Ohio State last week, the Scarlet Knights struggled. Earlier this week, Rutgers welcomed Drexel to Yurack Field and couldn't manage to pull out a victory as the team went on to lose 3-2. Then on Sunday, Rutgers traveled out to Madison, Wi. to take on the Wisconsin Badgers. That game also ended in a 2-4 loss. OVERALL RECORD: 2-8-1 (1-4)



WOMEN'S SCOCER The Scarlet Knights earned a BIG victory on Thursday when the team was able to take down the number 14 ranked Northwestern Wildcats by a score of 1-0 in overtime. After that the team welcomed to Illinois to the Yurack Field on Sunday for afternoon conference matchup. This game also ended in the Scarlet Knights favor, as the team went on to win 1-0 in overtime. OVERALL RECORD: 9-1-4 (5-0-2)



Amirah Ali scored her fifth game-winning goal of her career last night with this 👇#NCAASoccer

(🎥: @RUWSoccer)pic.twitter.com/1DilbGzNPC — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) October 5, 2018