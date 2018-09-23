FIELD HOCKEY: After a tough loss last week to Michigan, the Scarlet Knights bounced back to win against Longwood last Sunday. This week the team welcomed Michigan State to New Jersey for yet another in conference matchup. The Scarlet Knights ended up winning the match by a score of 5-1. Just a couple days later the Rutgers field hockey team welcomed yet another ranked opponent to campus on Sunday afternoon when the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes came to town. However the Scarlet Knights suffer a tough 5-4 loss to the Buckeyes. RECORD: 7-2

No. 23 Ohio State wins the game after taking the penalty stroke-off 5-4. #RUFH

MEN'S SCOCER Earlier this week the match against Marist was rained out, which gave the Scarlet Knights plenty of time to prepare for number five Michigan State on Friday. It was another tough loss for the program as the Scarlet Knights fell by a score of 2-1. Next up Rutgers is set to take on Maryland on Wednesday over at Yurack Field. OVERALL RECORD: 1-5-1

RECAP: Late Comeback Falls Short As #RFutbol Edged 2-1 at No. 5 Michigan State.





WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

The Scarlet Knights opened Big Ten conference play earlier this week when the team traveled down to Maryland. Rutgers ended up losing 3-1. Just this past Saturday the Scarlet Knights welcomed No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers to New Brunswick, and although it was a solid couples matches, Rutgers lost by a score of 0-3. Next up Rutgers is heading out to Michigan next Friday to take on the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines. OVERALL RECORD: 6-9

WOMEN'S SOCCER Last week the Scarlet Knights managed to get a big time conference win against the Iowa Hawkeyes in double overtime. This week the team is hoping for much of the same as they travel down to College Park, Md. for a match against the Terrapins. Rutgers ended up winning the match by a score 2-1 and it is now the teams second conference win as they still have yet to lose a B1G game. OVERALL RECORD: 6-1-3