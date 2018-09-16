FIELD HOCKEY: The Scarlet Knights started out hot this season. So far this year the Scarlet Knights took down No. 18 St. Joseph's and No. 6 Princeton and ended up ranked as the no. 17 program in the country. However this past week Rutgers took on no. 10 Michigan and ended up losing by a score of 3-1. A couple days the Scarlet Knights bounced back against Longwood on Sunday afternoon, 5-0. RECORD: 6-1

MEN'S SCOCER This week the Scarlet Knights men's soccer team opened up conference play as Michigan came to Yurack Field on Friday night. The team suffered another 0-2 loss, marking the teams fourth loss on the year. Next up the Scarlet Knights have a good chance to get a win against Marist on Tuesday at 7pm EST. OVERALL RECORD: 1-4-1

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL After matching last seasons win total, the women's volleyball team headed up to the University of Connecticut this past weekend for the Dog Pong Challenge. On Friday the team took on St. John's and UConn. The team ended up losing both matches by a total score of 6-2. On Saturday the team finished up the challenge with a match against Holy Cross and won by a score of 3 sets to 1. Next up the Scarlet Knights open up Big Ten play against Maryland and Wisconsin next week. OVERALL RECORD: 6-7

