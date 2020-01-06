For the first time since 2011, Rutgers head football coach Greg Schiano took a ride in his chopper visiting schools and prospects up and down New Jersey for the purpose of turning recruits into Scarlet Knights.

Of the 19 total players acquired during the Early Signing Period, 10 are from the Garden State. Fourteen days after his introductory press conference, he helped bring in five of them.

“I’m really excited about the class that we signed,” Schiano said during a teleconference with reporters on Wednesday. “I’m grateful to a lot of people. This was an incredible...two week period. We had our press conference on the 4th and 14 days later, we have a class that I’m excited about and proud of.”

Schiano went to recruit players in New Jersey when he was on staff at Ohio State, but it just different going into schools representing Rutgers again.

“It was great,” he said. “After you do something for so long in the state like I have and as our coaches have, because the three guys who were actively recruiting prospects (as well as support staff), are all Jersey guys. All of us had great relationships.

Aside from meeting with coaches and players and talking football, he was able to do a little catching up with familiar faces.

“Yes you have a job to do, but it’s fun because you’re seeing friends and catching up on stories, kids, their children, their wives, their families, and you can feel the pride and the passion that the coaches and people in the school have for Rutgers and for New Jersey,” Schiano said.

During his introductory press conference, Schiano talked a lot about Rutgers being “all in” by bringing him back. In November, when talks initially broke off between the university and Schiano, fans and coaches in New Jersey were outraged and showed their support of the Wyckoff native.

Schiano being back has sent a jolt throughout the state and there is electricity for the first time in a while. He always talks about the “State of Rutgers” being New Jersey and all the states that surround in and Florida. And while he figures to add to that depending on who is on staff, it starts and ends with the Garden State.

“I know it’s been a tough time the last few years, but you can feel it. It was palpable that Rutgers is back and people are excited,” Schiano said. “That energized me and our coaches. Trust me, we weren’t getting a lot of sleep so we needed some energy and that hit the spot.

“...From where the class came from home, it’s very indicative of the state of Rutgers. We have 10 from New Jersey, two from New York, two from Florida, one from Connecticut, one from Pennsylvania, and one from Virginia. It’s what we plan on doing in the future and it’ll expand once we have a full staff and years to recruit. Again, I’m proud of how everyone came together to get this done.”

