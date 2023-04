Rutgers Football already holds three commitments in the 2024 class, as quarterback AJ Surace, offensive lineman Kenny Jones and athlete Gabriel Winowich are verbally locked in at the moment.

Currently the Scarlet Knights possess the nation's No. 41 ranked class per the Rivals team recruiting rankings — which ranks as the eighth rated class in the Big Ten Conference.

Here's an updated projection of Rutgers Football's 2024 recruiting class for the month of April.