In order to have a successful offense on the football field, sure you need a smart and talented quarterback and playmakers at running back, wide receiver, and tight end, but the key of it all is the offensive line.

Rutgers right now has a starting line on offense consisting of left tackle Raiqwon O’Neal, left guard Zach Venesky, center Michael Maietti, right guard Nick Krimin, and right tackle Kamaal Seymour, and from the looks of it, it won’t change.

O’Neal a 6-foot-4, 305-pound redshirt freshman, is ahead of redshirt junior Mike Lonsdorf and has a bright future. O’Neal played sparingly in four games last season, but with the new NCAA rules, he was still allowed to redshirt. Those reps, even though limited, could pay off in a big way.

Venesky has made a huge jump finally got his shot as a redshirt junior a year ago when he started the last five games. Venesky is a mauler and his rise up the depth chart also includes being voted as a co-captain and a trip to the Big Ten Football Media Days later this month.

Maietti started nine games at center in 2017 and all 12 in 2018 and even though he is undersized and was under-recruited because of it, he’s turned into arguably the Scarlet Knights’ best o-lineman.

Krimin has the look of a prototypical Big Ten gigantic offensive lineman at 6-foot-5, 308-pounds, but has yet to put it all together. Now as a redshirt junior, it’s put up or shut up as he is the leader of the pack at the position.

Seymour is the line’s elder statesman as a redshirt senior who has played in 34 career games with 29 starts.

Rutgers offensive coordinator John McNulty can dial up all the perfect plays for running backs Raheem Blackshear and Isaih Paheco and others, but it’s all for naught if the line can’t protect the quarterback or open lanes for the ground game.

It’s up for new offensive line coach Pete Rossomando to get his guys ready and for them to be productive.

During training camp, position battles for starting jobs won’t necessarily be going on (though, there is competition every day), but finding the backups for the rotation is vital.

“Yeah, I think we’ll have a starting five. What we’re looking for is a pair and a spare at each position,” Rossomando said during spring practice. “So, if we can get two tackles and guy who can go in and play and the same with the two guards and then at center, I think we’ll be in good shape. We’re close. We have some good, talented guys. They’ve done a good job in recruiting. The guys in the room are hard workers and that’s always the most important part.”

Backing up O’Neal, as mentioned is Lonsdorf, who was injured for the better part of last year. Aside from tackle, he was at left guard as well in 2018 when he started four total games (three at left guard and one at left tackle).

Sam Vretman, a 6-foot-6, 305-pounder junior from Sweden, seems to have found a home at left guard behind Venesky but can also play tackle.

Owen Bowles is on the twos at center and the 6-foot-4, 298-pound redshirt sophomore and is next line there.

The backup right guard is Sam Howson, a 6-foot-4, 292-pound redshirt junior, who was at center last season.

At right tackle, Matt Rosso a 6-foot-6, 276-pound redshirt freshman and Reggie Sutton, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound redshirt freshman, both saw action there during the spring as did JUCO transfer Omari Cooper, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 285-pounds. Sutton saw action a year as a blocking tight end in four games.

Lonsdorf would likely be the “sixth-man” so to speak and possibly fill in at any of the tackle or guard spots - at least on the left side. Center is in a good spot with either Bowles or even Howson on the depth chart as well.

With Rossomando implementing new techniques in March and April, all the players stayed put one position. But come fall camp, they will move around and Rossomando will see if they fit better at a different spot and he can also figure out who are the spares that would enter the game.

Being versatile will help their chances on seeing action.

“It’s always good to have guys who can play multiple positions,” said Rossomando, who was previously the head coach at Central Connecticut State University. “It helps your depth and helps give those guys opportunities to get out on the field when the opportunity comes. Right now, we are just focusing on one position because we are doing different things technique wise than they’ve done in the past. In fall camp, we’ll move them around a bit.”

Rutgers might have allowed just 1.33 sacks per game, which was good for second least in the Big Ten and 19th nationally, but that was due to a poor passing game. The Scarlet Knights tallied a conference-worst 12 rushing touchdowns a year ago and through the air, they averaged just 4.5 yards per pass and threw just five touchdowns, which was last in the nation with Navy.

In order to get the offense back on track, it starts with the offense line, which could be the key factor in how many wins Rutgers gets in 2019.

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisWasky.

