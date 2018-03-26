The Monday Morning Kickoff returns to get you going as the start of a new week in the scarlet nation begins.

A view from the gridiron (Rutgers Football)



Spring practice resumed last week after Rutgers took a week off for spring break. Now that Rutgers is five practices in, some players are getting more acclimated to their new roles.

Freshman quarterback Artur Sitkowski mentioned what has come easiest since he arrived in January.

“I think the speed of the game,” Sitkowski said. “Going down to Florida and playing against those high-level competition guys every single day in practice on Friday nights and Saturdays. To me, it’s just going out and playing football.”

Meanwhile, there are some intriguing position battles, including one that is taking place on the offensive line at right guard. Nick Krimin, Zach Venesky and Micah Clark are all vying for that job.

“I am a big right-left guy right now,” offensive line coach AJ Blazek said on Saturday. “I would rather keep our right side together and learn new plays. The terminology is new, but a lot of the schemes are the same.”

On the recruiting front, Rutgers welcomed a host of visitors over the weekend, while Roman’s Soldiers camp took place yesterday at the New York Jets facility. Scarlet Nation will have rundowns of those visits and camp recaps over the next couple of days.

Last Thursday, Worcester Academy (Auburn, Mass.) athlete Zukudo Igwenagu was on campus and came away with a solid impression.

"My Rutgers visit was great. I saw a lot of energy from the players,” Igwenagu told Scarlet Nation. “Players were not only working hard but having fun while doing it. I also met and talked to Mohamed Sanu because he came to watch practice so that was pretty cool."

This week, standout sophomore defensive back Jordan Morant of Bergen Catholic will be on campus. Remember to stay logged onto The Round Table for all your latest recruiting news and team updates.

The take from Center Court (Rutgers Basketball)

Rutgers will have two scholarships freed up as the program announced last week that guards Souf Mensah and Matt Bullock have each been granted their releases.

“Matt and Souf have been great representatives of Rutgers Basketball,” head coach Steve Pikiell said in a statement. “We appreciate very much their contributions to our program. We support their decisions and wish them future success.”

The RU staff is hoping to fill one of those spots with a commitment from Florida point guard Tai Strickland, who was on campus this past weekend for an official visit.

“It was a really good visit,” Strickland said. “We walked around the campus, coach Pikiell did a really good job of letting me know I’m wanted there and I’m needed there and he’s throwing me into the fire as soon as we get on campus. It was a great experience, great to know what they’re all about.”

Strickland is down to a final three of Rutgers, Wisconsin and Minnesota and plans on deciding April 11th.