“When you play the Indiana’s and the Michigan State’s of the world, it says a lot about our guys,” Head Coach Steve Pikiell said after his team’s win over the Spartans. “Our guys did a really good job and we were getting off to some tough starts.”

After losing five in a row and six of seven, Rutgers’ slump appears to be in the rearview mirror as the Scarlet Knights followed it up with a three-game winning streak with victories over Indiana , Michigan State , and Northwestern .

Despite jumping out to a 15-0 lead against Tom Izzo’s squad, Rutgers’ lead was cut to six going into halftime. However, the second half was all Scarlet Knights as they ended up bludgeoning the Spartans 67-37, holding them to their lowest point total since 2008.

“Our guys were locked in and we’ve had signs of being a good defensive team,” Pikiell said. “Today we kind of put it together and everyone contributed; our length, steals, blocks, we had a little bit of everything but our guys were locked in and they were connected.”

This was a game dominated by Myles Johnson who finished the contest with 13 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks as he continues to make his case as being one of the best big men the conference has to offer. It was also controlled by Geo Baker who followed up a 19-point performance against Indiana with 11 points, five rebounds, five assists, and a career-high five steals.

“Those two guys, they’ve been through the most and they’ve seen the growth of the program,” Pikiell continued. “When those two are locked in the way that they were today then it makes us a much harder team to play against.”

Coming into Northwestern riding a two-game winning streak, it appeared early on it was going to be an easy night for Rutgers as they got off to another hot start jumping out to a 20-point lead in the first half. However, after an 18-3 Wildcats advantage to close the half the Scarlet Knights found themselves in a dogfight.

In what was a game of runs, Rutgers was able to hold off Northwestern who are now losers of eight straight. With the win, the Scarlet Knights captured their third in a row and third conference road victory of the season.

“Our guys grinded out a Big Ten win on the road, I’m proud of them,” Pikiell said after the 64-56 victory. “It’s so hard to get road wins in this conference. We got off to another good start tonight, everyone chipped in. I like how they’re settling in and have been really good. On the defense and rebounding front, we are way further along than where we’ve been.”