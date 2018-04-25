TheKnightReport.net

With spring football now in the rearview mirror and lots of recruiting news sure to be on the horizon, we here at The Knight Report decided to make the offseason a little more fun.
Staff writers Richard Schnyderite, Ryan Lance, and Chris Nalwasky are trying out one of our newest features - The Knight Report: Mock Draft. With the NFL draft right around the corner, we decided to make a mock draft featuring solely Scarlet Knights football players only.
This first version will exclusively consist of offensive players. We chose one quarterback, one running back, a starting offensive line, one tight end, and two wide receivers each.
It’s a pretty simple setup as each article will feature our picks and an explanation as to why we made that pick. Below you’ll find each of our pick specifically for the offensive side of the ball.
So, who had the best draft?
*This draft took place during the early stages of spring practice*
|Position
|Players Name
|
Quarterback
|
Artur Sitkowski (Freshman)
|
Running Back
|
Jonathan Hilliman (5th year Senior)
|
Wide Receiver
|
Eddie Lewis (Freshman)
|
Wide Receiver
|
Tyler Hayek (Redshirt Freshman)
|
Tight End
|
Jerome Washington (Redshirt Senior)
|
Offensive Tackle
|
Raiqwon O'Neal (Freshman)
|
Offensive Guard
|
Zach Venesky (Redshirt Junior)
|
Offensive Center
|
Owen Bowles (Redshirt Freshman)
|
Offensive Guard
|
Zack Heeman (Redshirt Senior)
|
Offensive Tackle
|
Kamaal Seymour (Redshirt Junior)
Chris Nalwasky: "Considering this draft took place at the end of March/beginning of April if I can recall, I think I did well. My top pick, quarterback Artur Sitkowski, looks even better now than it did back then. Sitkowski is the clear front-runner for the starting job this season. At receiver, I went upside, though probably only Eddie Lewis. Tyler Hayek still drops too many passes. My tight end spot and running back spot is fine as well with veterans Jerome Washington and Jonathan Hilliman respectively. But, in order for my offense to be potent and live up to its potential, the offensive line is going to have to come up big. I have starting right tackle in Kamaal Seymour, but the others are fliers."
|Position
|Players Name
|
Quarterback
|
Giovanni Rescigno (Redshirt Senior)
|
Running Back
|
Isiah Pacheco (Freshman)
|
Wide Receiver
|
Bo Melton (Sophomore)
|
Wide Receiver
|
Everett Wormley (Sophomore)
|
Tight End
|
Travis Vokolek (Sophomore)
|
Offensive Tackle
|
Samuel Vretman (Sophomore)
|
Offensive Guard
|
Jonah Jackson (Redshirt Junior)
|
Offensive Center
|
Sam Howson (Redshirt Sophomore)
|
Offensive Guard
|
Nick Krimin (Redshirt sophomore)
|
Offensive Tackle
|
Matt Rosso (Freshman)
Richard Schnyderite: "Right away one of the main things you notice from my team is we don’t have a ton of star power at two of the prime positions, quarterback and running back. However I feel I have the best wide receiver group and the best offensive line too. They say that games are won with the battles upfront and I feel with my group of Vretman, Jackson, Howson, Krimin, and Rosso we can win that battle. Include that with some limited mistakes by QB Gio Rescigno and some star power at wide receiver in Melton and Wormley and my team has a good shot at making some noise."
|Position
|Players Name
|
Quarterback
|
Johnathan Lewis (Sophomore)
|
Running Back
|
Raheem Blackshear (Sophomore)
|
Wide Receiver
|
Shameen Jones (Redshirt Freshman)
|
Wide Receiver
|
Hunter Hayek (Sophomore)
|
Tight End
|
Nakia Griffin-Stewart (Redshirt Junior)
|
Offensive Tackle
|
Tariq Cole (Redshirt Senior)
|
Offensive Guard
|
Jamaal Beatty (Redshirt Freshman)
|
Offensive Center
|
Mike Maietti (Redshirt Sophomore)
|
Offensive Guard
|
Micah Clark (Sophomore)
|
Offensive Tackle
|
Mike Lonsdorf (Redshirt Sophomore)
Ryan Lance: "The strength of my team is the offensive line and my running back position. My offensive line features potentially three starters in Tariq Cole, Mike Maietti and Mike Lonsdorf. At the wide receiver positions I'm banking on Shameen Jones stepping up and helping a receiving corps that was below average a season ago. I also expect Hayek, who was arguably the best receiver over the second half of last season, to see significant work out of the slot under new offensive coordinator John McNulty. It also looks as if Raheem Blackshear will once again split reps as he'll join Jon Hillman in the backfield."