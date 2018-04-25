Ticker
The Knight Report Mock Draft: Offensive Edition

Photo via JVisions Photography
The Knight Report Staff
TheKnightReport.net

With spring football now in the rearview mirror and lots of recruiting news sure to be on the horizon, we here at The Knight Report decided to make the offseason a little more fun.

Staff writers Richard Schnyderite, Ryan Lance, and Chris Nalwasky are trying out one of our newest features - The Knight Report: Mock Draft. With the NFL draft right around the corner, we decided to make a mock draft featuring solely Scarlet Knights football players only.

This first version will exclusively consist of offensive players. We chose one quarterback, one running back, a starting offensive line, one tight end, and two wide receivers each.

It’s a pretty simple setup as each article will feature our picks and an explanation as to why we made that pick. Below you’ll find each of our pick specifically for the offensive side of the ball.

So, who had the best draft?

*This draft took place during the early stages of spring practice*

Chris Nalwasky's Team
Position Players Name 

Quarterback

Artur Sitkowski (Freshman)

Running Back

Jonathan Hilliman (5th year Senior)

Wide Receiver

Eddie Lewis (Freshman)

Wide Receiver

Tyler Hayek (Redshirt Freshman)

Tight End

Jerome Washington (Redshirt Senior)

Offensive Tackle

Raiqwon O'Neal (Freshman)

Offensive Guard

Zach Venesky (Redshirt Junior)

Offensive Center

Owen Bowles (Redshirt Freshman)

Offensive Guard

Zack Heeman (Redshirt Senior)

Offensive Tackle

Kamaal Seymour (Redshirt Junior)

Chris Nalwasky: "Considering this draft took place at the end of March/beginning of April if I can recall, I think I did well. My top pick, quarterback Artur Sitkowski, looks even better now than it did back then. Sitkowski is the clear front-runner for the starting job this season. At receiver, I went upside, though probably only Eddie Lewis. Tyler Hayek still drops too many passes. My tight end spot and running back spot is fine as well with veterans Jerome Washington and Jonathan Hilliman respectively. But, in order for my offense to be potent and live up to its potential, the offensive line is going to have to come up big. I have starting right tackle in Kamaal Seymour, but the others are fliers."

Richard Schnyderite's Team
Position Players Name 

Quarterback

Giovanni Rescigno (Redshirt Senior)

Running Back

Isiah Pacheco (Freshman)

Wide Receiver

Bo Melton (Sophomore)

Wide Receiver

Everett Wormley (Sophomore)

Tight End

Travis Vokolek (Sophomore)

Offensive Tackle

Samuel Vretman (Sophomore)

Offensive Guard

Jonah Jackson (Redshirt Junior)

Offensive Center

Sam Howson (Redshirt Sophomore)

Offensive Guard

Nick Krimin (Redshirt sophomore)

Offensive Tackle

Matt Rosso (Freshman)

Richard Schnyderite: "Right away one of the main things you notice from my team is we don’t have a ton of star power at two of the prime positions, quarterback and running back. However I feel I have the best wide receiver group and the best offensive line too. They say that games are won with the battles upfront and I feel with my group of Vretman, Jackson, Howson, Krimin, and Rosso we can win that battle. Include that with some limited mistakes by QB Gio Rescigno and some star power at wide receiver in Melton and Wormley and my team has a good shot at making some noise."

Ryan Lance's Team
Position Players Name 

Quarterback

Johnathan Lewis (Sophomore)

Running Back

Raheem Blackshear (Sophomore)

Wide Receiver

Shameen Jones (Redshirt Freshman)

Wide Receiver

Hunter Hayek (Sophomore)

Tight End

Nakia Griffin-Stewart (Redshirt Junior)

Offensive Tackle

Tariq Cole (Redshirt Senior)

Offensive Guard

Jamaal Beatty (Redshirt Freshman)

Offensive Center

Mike Maietti (Redshirt Sophomore)

Offensive Guard

Micah Clark (Sophomore)

Offensive Tackle

Mike Lonsdorf (Redshirt Sophomore)

Ryan Lance: "The strength of my team is the offensive line and my running back position. My offensive line features potentially three starters in Tariq Cole, Mike Maietti and Mike Lonsdorf. At the wide receiver positions I'm banking on Shameen Jones stepping up and helping a receiving corps that was below average a season ago. I also expect Hayek, who was arguably the best receiver over the second half of last season, to see significant work out of the slot under new offensive coordinator John McNulty. It also looks as if Raheem Blackshear will once again split reps as he'll join Jon Hillman in the backfield."

Dkah6kdyfpc1mvoqpbqb
