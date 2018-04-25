TheKnightReport.net

With spring football now in the rearview mirror and lots of recruiting news sure to be on the horizon, we here at The Knight Report decided to make the offseason a little more fun.

Staff writers Richard Schnyderite, Ryan Lance, and Chris Nalwasky are trying out one of our newest features - The Knight Report: Mock Draft. With the NFL draft right around the corner, we decided to make a mock draft featuring solely Scarlet Knights football players only.

This first version will exclusively consist of offensive players. We chose one quarterback, one running back, a starting offensive line, one tight end, and two wide receivers each.

It’s a pretty simple setup as each article will feature our picks and an explanation as to why we made that pick. Below you’ll find each of our pick specifically for the offensive side of the ball.

So, who had the best draft?

*This draft took place during the early stages of spring practice*