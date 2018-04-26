Staff writers Richard Schnyderite, Ryan Lance, and Chris Nalwasky are trying out one of our newest features - The Knight Report: Mock Draft. With the NFL draft right around the corner, we decided to make a mock draft featuring solely Scarlet Knights football players only. This second version will exclusively consist of defensive players. We chose one four defensive linemen, three linebackers, and four defensive backs. It’s a pretty simple setup as each article will feature our picks and an explanation as to why we made that pick. Below you’ll find each of our pick specifically for the defensive side of the ball.

Richard Schnyderite's Team Position Players Name Defensive End Tijuan Mason (Redshirt Freshman) Defensive Tackle Jon Bateky (Senior) Defensive Tackle Brendan Bordner (Redshirt Freshman) Defensive End Jamree Kromah (Freshman) Outside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi (Sophomore) Inside Linebacker Deonte Roberts (Senior) Outside Linebacker Brendan DeVera (Sophomore) Cornerback Bless Austin (Senior) Cornerback Kobe Marfo (Senior) Safety Saquan Hampton (Senior) Safety Lawerence Stevens (Redshirt Sophomore)

Richard Schnyderite: "Honestly I feel I put together a solid team. I like my mix of young guys such as Mason, Bordner, Fatukasi, and DeVera. Along with those young guys you're definitely going to need some leaders on the team, so that's why I scoop Austin, Hampton, and Roberts early on to provide some star power leadership. Overall it's definitely an interesting mix of talent and I slipped a little bit on picking up a No. 2 corner and safety, but I think this team could make some plays when needed most.

Ryan Lance's Team Position Players Name Defensive End Cj Onyechi (Sophomore) Defensive Tackle Julius Turner (Redshirt Sophomore) Defensive Tackle Manny Taylor (Redshirt Junior) Defensive End Elorm Lumor (Redshirt Sophomore) Outside Linebacker Trevor Morris (Senior) Inside Linebacker Rashawn Battle (Redshirt Sophomore) Outside Linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams (Redshirt Sophomore) Cornerback Isaiah Wharton (Redshirt Senior) Cornerback Jarrett Paul (Freshman) Safety Naijee Jones (Redshirt Freshman) Safety Edwin Lopez (Redshirt Freshman)

Ryan Lance: "The proven strength of my team seems to be the defensive line and the linebacking corps as I have two projected starters at each position. Julius Turner should hold down the middle of the line while Elmor Lumor is poised for a strong season off the edge. In the middle of the field I have senior Trevor Morris and Tyreek Maddox-Williams who will return from injury. In the secondary the leader of my team will be Isaiah Wharton who will be anchored by three freshman hopefuls in Naijee Jones, Edwin Lopez, and Jarrett Paul. If my defensive line can provide pressure and the linebacking corps can live up to their potential it'd only be beneficial for a young secondary."

Chris Nalwasky's Team Position Players Name Defensive End Kevin Wilkins (Redshirt Senior) Defensive Tackle Willington Previlon (Redshirt Junior) Defensive Tackle Jaohne Duggan (Redshirt Freshman) Defensive End Mike Tverdov (Redshirt Freshman) Outside Linebacker Syhiem Simmons (Redshirt Freshman) Inside Linebacker Tyshon Fogg (Sophomore) Outside Linebacker Malik Dixon (Redshirt Junior) Cornerback Tre Avery (Redshirt Sophomore) Cornerback Tim Barrow (Redshirt Freshman) Safety KJ Gray (Junior) Safety Damon Hayes (Junior)