Staff writers Richard Schnyderite, Ryan Lance, and Chris Nalwasky are trying out one of our newest features - The Knight Report: Mock Draft. With the NFL draft right around the corner, we decided to make a mock draft featuring solely Scarlet Knights football players only.
This second version will exclusively consist of defensive players. We chose one four defensive linemen, three linebackers, and four defensive backs.
It’s a pretty simple setup as each article will feature our picks and an explanation as to why we made that pick. Below you’ll find each of our pick specifically for the defensive side of the ball.
|Position
|Players Name
|
Defensive End
|
Tijuan Mason (Redshirt Freshman)
|
Defensive Tackle
|
Jon Bateky (Senior)
|
Defensive Tackle
|
Brendan Bordner (Redshirt Freshman)
|
Defensive End
|
Jamree Kromah (Freshman)
|
Outside Linebacker
|
Olakunle Fatukasi (Sophomore)
|
Inside Linebacker
|
Deonte Roberts (Senior)
|
Outside Linebacker
|
Brendan DeVera (Sophomore)
|
Cornerback
|
Bless Austin (Senior)
|
Cornerback
|
Kobe Marfo (Senior)
|
Safety
|
Saquan Hampton (Senior)
|
Safety
|
Lawerence Stevens (Redshirt Sophomore)
Richard Schnyderite:
"Honestly I feel I put together a solid team. I like my mix of young guys such as Mason, Bordner, Fatukasi, and DeVera. Along with those young guys you're definitely going to need some leaders on the team, so that's why I scoop Austin, Hampton, and Roberts early on to provide some star power leadership. Overall it's definitely an interesting mix of talent and I slipped a little bit on picking up a No. 2 corner and safety, but I think this team could make some plays when needed most.
|Position
|Players Name
|
Defensive End
|
Cj Onyechi (Sophomore)
|
Defensive Tackle
|
Julius Turner (Redshirt Sophomore)
|
Defensive Tackle
|
Manny Taylor (Redshirt Junior)
|
Defensive End
|
Elorm Lumor (Redshirt Sophomore)
|
Outside Linebacker
|
Trevor Morris (Senior)
|
Inside Linebacker
|
Rashawn Battle (Redshirt Sophomore)
|
Outside Linebacker
|
Tyreek Maddox-Williams (Redshirt Sophomore)
|
Cornerback
|
Isaiah Wharton (Redshirt Senior)
|
Cornerback
|
Jarrett Paul (Freshman)
|
Safety
|
Naijee Jones (Redshirt Freshman)
|
Safety
|
Edwin Lopez (Redshirt Freshman)
Ryan Lance: "The proven strength of my team seems to be the defensive line and the linebacking corps as I have two projected starters at each position. Julius Turner should hold down the middle of the line while Elmor Lumor is poised for a strong season off the edge. In the middle of the field I have senior Trevor Morris and Tyreek Maddox-Williams who will return from injury. In the secondary the leader of my team will be Isaiah Wharton who will be anchored by three freshman hopefuls in Naijee Jones, Edwin Lopez, and Jarrett Paul. If my defensive line can provide pressure and the linebacking corps can live up to their potential it'd only be beneficial for a young secondary."
|Position
|Players Name
|
Defensive End
|
Kevin Wilkins (Redshirt Senior)
|
Defensive Tackle
|
Willington Previlon (Redshirt Junior)
|
Defensive Tackle
|
Jaohne Duggan (Redshirt Freshman)
|
Defensive End
|
Mike Tverdov (Redshirt Freshman)
|
Outside Linebacker
|
Syhiem Simmons (Redshirt Freshman)
|
Inside Linebacker
|
Tyshon Fogg (Sophomore)
|
Outside Linebacker
|
Malik Dixon (Redshirt Junior)
|
Cornerback
|
Tre Avery (Redshirt Sophomore)
|
Cornerback
|
Tim Barrow (Redshirt Freshman)
|
Safety
|
KJ Gray (Junior)
|
Safety
|
Damon Hayes (Junior)
Chris Nalwasky:
"I’ve always been an advocate for stacking up on good defensive linemen. In this draft, my first round pick was an easy one. After cornerbacks Bless Austin and Isaiah Wharton were off the board, I selected DE Kevin Wilkins to anchor my line. After that, I basically tried to go with best player available based on team need. I originally grabbed Damon Hayes to be a starting corner, but moved him to safety where he played some this past spring. I believe i have a good defensive line and good secondary. With Tyshon Fogg playing middle linebacker for me, I also had Syhiem Simmons and Malik Dixon. I was able to take Dixon late. Simmons is my weakest pick. Overall, I feel like I have a balanced team."