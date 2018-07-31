Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-31 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Knight Report 3-2-1: Training camp is around the corner

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport.net
@ChrisWasky
Beat Writer

Back in May, The Knight Report revealed a new feature called “The Knight Report 3-2-1” as we discussed topics regarding the offense and defense for the Rutgers football team after spring practice e...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}