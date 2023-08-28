With Rutgers Football set to kick off the 2023 college football season on Sept. 3rd versus Northwestern, there is no better time than now to offer our season predictions for how our staff sees the Scarlet Knights performing this season. However this year our predictions will be a bit different, as we offer our ceiling for the team, our floor for the team and our actual predictions for Rutgers Football in 2023.

RICHARD SCHNYDERITE'S PREDICTION....

THE CEILING: 6-6 If everything goes right for the Scarlet Knights this season, there's a good shot that they can get to a bowl game in 2023. In order to get to that six win mark and a bowl game, the program needs to play complimentary football as the offense has to take a big step up from last year to compliment the defense which should be pretty good once again. As for where those six wins will come from, Rutgers will have to win all three out of conference games (Temple, Virginia Tech and Wagner) and snag three Big Ten victories with the most likely being Indiana, Northwestern and Maryland. This scenario is pretty dependent on Gavin Wimsatt and Samuel Brown taking that next step and bringing the Rutgers offense out from the bottom of the Big Ten. THE FLOOR: 2-10 Now if the offense struggles yet again, then the season could get real ugly and fast. While I still think the defense will be pretty good this season, keeping them on the field for 70% of the game won't win them many, if any games. Northwestern players and coaches were recently spotted rocking the "Cats against the world" t-shirts at practice and that type of hype/energy could lead to them coming out strong. Plus if you lose game one this year, the team morale could go down the drain quickly. As far as the other early season games go, you can't overlook Temple either as they gave Rutgers quite the scare last year and only got better. Then there's Virginia Tech who added several top ranked transfer prospects to a team that was only a few plays away from a few more wins last season. The only guaranteed win on the schedule this year is Wagner. Remember this is just the worst case scenario, as a lot would have to go wrong for the Scarlet Knights to end up here. PREDICTION: 4-8 Finally time for my prediction and I think the over/under being set a 4.5 wins is spot on for this season as it truly could go either way. So I'm going with Rutgers finishing the year 4-8 again, but I think they will be a lot more competitive and cutdown on the blowout losses so while the record might be the same, there will be some noticeable progress. I think the Scarlet Knights will go 2-1 in OOC play with a loss to Virginia Tech, as I think the game could potentially go either way, but the Hokies added some nice pieces via the portal this offseason and I think they will be very tough. Along with the two OOC wins, look for the Scarlet Knights to also snag two Big Ten victories against Indiana and Northwestern to get to the four win mark. Overall the schedule makers didn't do the Scarlet Knights any favors this year when scheduling the B1G West opponents and of course the B1G East is basically murderers row every year, so I have a hard time seeing another win on the schedule past those games. So I'm going with the record of 4-8.

CRAIG EPSTEIN'S PREDICTION....

THE CEILING: 6-6 Looking at its talent and schedule, I believe Rutgers’ ceiling this upcoming season is 6-6. To get there, the Scarlet Knights will probably need to start 3-0 with wins against Northwestern, Temple, and Virginia Tech. From there, Wagner should be a guaranteed victory while I view Indiana as a winnable game despite being on the road. If Rutgers can put it all together, I can see it defeating Maryland in the final game of the year with a raucous crowd and bowl eligibility on the line. Outside of that though, I have a hard time seeing the Scarlet Knights beating anybody else on their schedule. THE FLOOR: 2-10 If everything goes wrong for Rutgers, then I would say its floor is a 2-10 season. Although the Scarlet Knights should beat Northwestern to start the year, the Wildcats will likely be walking in with an “us against the world” mentality so if they are not careful they could get picked off. Also, Virginia Tech is no pushover while Temple nearly knocked the Scarlet Knights off last go-around so if they are not careful those could be losses too. At the end of the day, Wagner should be an automatic victory and it is hard not seeing a Schiano-led team grinding out at least a couple more wins. However, if Rutgers cannot figure out its offense early on then this could be a long and painful season. PREDICTION: 5-7 Right now my prediction for Rutgers is a 5-7 season. I believe it will start the year 3-0 and handily defeat Wagner but from there, things get a little tricky. The final seven games are a tough stretch for just about anybody in the Big Ten, much less one with as many question marks on offense as the Scarlet Knights do. So, I would say they will defeat Indiana before wrapping up a campaign that, while might not light the world on fire, is an improvement from where they were before.

ALEX GLEITMAN'S PREDICTION....

THE CEILING: 7-5 || THE FLOOR: 3-9 PREDICTION: 6-6 Call me absolutely crazy, but after predicting 4-8/5-7 a couple months back, I think RU finds a way to go bowling. I have the Knights beating Northwestern and Temple to start the year before dropping the game to Virginia Tech. I think the rest of the way they beat Wagner, Michigan State, Indiana, and Maryland to get to six wins and a bowl, setting up a strong 2024 campaign.

MIKE BROADBENT'S PREDICTION....

THE CEILING: 7-5 Win all the games they should along with a couple upsets against two of Michigan State, @ Iowa and/or Maryland. One of OSU, @ UM or @ PSU comes down to the wire. The defense takes the next step and becomes a top 6 unit in the B1G behind all conference performances by Aaron Lewis, Max Melton and Wesley Bailey. Ciarrocca’s offense creates a lot of wide open quick reads and the Sam Brown stays healthy and leads an effective running game on his way to a 1,000 yard season. THE FLOOR: 3-9 Wins against Temple, Wagner and one of NW/VT PREDICTION: 5-7 Rutgers has an up and down year, opening the season 4-1 before hitting the meat of the B1G schedule. 4 ranked opponents in the final 7 games (@ #19 Wisconsin, vs #3 OSU, @ #25 Iowa and @ #7 PSU) is a brutal stretch and the team sags down the stretch. The defense keeps us close in the first half of most games and the offense has issues in protection and through the air. Wins vs NW, Temple, VT, Wagner and @ Indiana to finish the season 5-7 (2-7)

