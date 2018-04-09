PISCATAWAY -- Rutgers tight end Jerome Washington performed well in his first on-field season in 2017 after sitting out to due NCAA transfer rules the year prior.

The Elizabeth, N.J. native played in all 12 games with 11 starts and corralled a team-best 28 catches for 282 receiving yards. He scored one touchdown against Morgan State.

This spring, Washington, now a fifth-year senior, is limited due to offseason shoulder surgery as he is only participating in some non-contact drills.

"I feel like I’m getting better everyday and I’m just listening to my doctors. I’m just getting better and getting ready for this season," Washington said. "I’m definitely ready for senior year. I have to work hard this summer and get ready for the season. I just need to get ready."

Even though Washington isn't able to do all the physical aspects of football and practice, the 6-foot-4, 258-pounder has been taking lots of mental reps on the sideline and is in his playbook making sure he knows the plays in new offensive coordinator John McNulty's fresh offense.

"I just want to get better every single day," Washington said. "When I come back I want to be able to get in and make sure I know my assignments. I just want to have my football IQ and be ready to play this season."

The word "ready" came up a lot when talking to Washington, and he's definitely right. He's going to have to be ready come training camp and the season because McNulty's offense is tight end-friendly.

McNulty is in his second stint as the offensive coordinator with the Scarlet Knights as he previously held the position in assistant capacity in 2006 and in full capacity from 2007-08. In 2007, McNulty was in charge ofone of the most potent offenses in Rutgers history as the Scarlet Knights became the first program in the FBS to have a 3,000-yard passer (Mike Teel), 2,000-yard rusher (Ray Rice) and a pair of 1,000-yard receivers (Kenny Britt and Tiquan Underwood) in the same season. That 2007 team was one of just eight teams in the 138 seasons of football at Rutgers to score 300 points in a season. Rutgers also set school records for scoring (426), first downs (294) and total offense (5,841).

Under McNulty's watch with the Scarlet Knights, tight ends were utilized and they were productive.

Clark Harris, Kevin Brock, and Shamar Graves all had good seasons with Brock and Graves both racking up over 200 yards. Harris career receptions (143), yards (2,015) and touchdowns (11).

Harris finished with 34 receptions for 493 yards and two touchdowns in Rutgers' 11-2 breakout 2006 campaign.

"It’s good that we are being more involved in the offense. I think that that us as tight ends can change the game. We’ve been working hard so it’s just a good to see us more involved in the offense," Washington said. "In this new offense we definitely have to know a lot information and process it really quickly. It’s different because we huddle up and it’s not something we were that used too, but it’s definitely a good offense."

Washington and the rest of the tight ends, Travis Vokolek, Nakia Griffin-Stewart, and Jalen Jordan, also benefit from the fact that McNulty also coached tight ends exclusively with the NFL's San Diego Chargers last season. He was around future Hall of Famer Antonio Gates and young standout Hunter Henry.

"I think you have to be. I think it creates a lot of problems," McNulty said earlier this spring on if he plans to get the tight ends more involved. "I think that's where football is going. I know it went from everybody was four-wide (receivers) to that's not what everybody is doing anymore. They have these big guys who can run just like the wideouts and they're bad matchups for people. Obviously doing it the last couple of years with one of the best ever and a guy who is going to be really good in Hunter Henry, you kind of see the possibilities a little more than maybe I did in the past."

When he comes back, Washington will be Rutgers' No. 1 tight end. And he's happy that McNulty can potentially help him have statistic-filled senior season.

"Coach McNulty coaching tight end's in the NFL definitely helps me. He knows how to teach us how to run routes off of certain coverages," Washington said. "He’s been around some of the greatest tight ends in the NFL so it’s a good thing to have him around."