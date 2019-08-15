In order for the Rutgers football team to get out of the basement of the Big Ten, its offense needs to improve. And it all starts up front.

Much has been made about the offensive line and its ability - or lack thereof - to hold up in pass protection and open lanes for the running backs. The line is inexperienced and it has been inconsistent so far in training camp.

But what about the tight ends?

That unit is the thinnest on the team and there is legit concern. Because of transfers and eligibility exhaustion, the group was hit hard after the season and Rutgers had to add players from the transfer portal and shift guys over from different positions.

And to make matters worse, graduate transfer Kyle Penniston and redshirt sophomore Johnathan Lewis have been either out or limited during fall camp due to injuries.

Matt Alaimo, a transfer from UCLA, is the lone healthy scholarship tight end on the roster right now. He and a number of walk-ons including Cooper Heisey, Jonathan Pimentel, and Brandon Myers have picked up the slack and have received more reps.

So how are they doing in terms of blocking?

“Better than I would have expected,” Scarlet Knights head coach Chris Ash said after training camp practice No. 13 on Thursday when asked by TKR. “When you look at Matt Alaimo, he’s been the one consistent guy out there. He was here in the spring at tight end and out here every day this training camp. He’s done an unbelievable job. Where he was at the spring and where he’s at now, he’s a completely different player. I’m excited about his progress.

“Unfortunately, two other tight ends, Johnathan Lewis and Kyle Penniston have been limited with some injuries. Johnathan will be back, but I’m not sure when Kyle will be back. But overall, the position, and the guys who have been out there, have performed better than I expected with missing those two guys.”

In the spring, Alaimo was noticeably on the small size compared to the other tight ends, how he is listed at 6-foot-4, and 237-pounds.

“I feel like this summer, coach Kenny Parker really got me bigger, faster, and stronger, and that’s helped with my blocking,” Alaimo told TKR. “I’ve improved in that area a lot since the spring.”

At Media Day the day before camp began, tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile talked about the importance of blocking heading into the 24 practices.

“It’s a priority,” Campanile said. “It’s obviously something we looked and needed to get better at. We need to establish what we’re going to be able to do with those guys in critical situations and third downs. It’s going to be a big emphasis in camp.”

With what he has to work with, the blocking isn’t all there yet, but it’s coming along, he said Thursday.

“Honestly, I’ve been pleased with the way they’ve worked,” Campanile said when asked by TKR about his group’s blocking ability. “They’ve done a great job with their assignments. One of the things we’ve talked about is eliminating mental errors especially because we don’t have a guy who has played tight end in a game here. Just from an experience standpoint, making sure we’re blocking the right people and playing and finishing with great effort, they’ve done a great job with that.”

Lewis saw action at tight end in 2018 after moving over from quarterback. He’s continually gotten more comfortable at his position. Even though he is dinged up right now, his blocking is progressing. In fact, the 6-foot-3, 250-pounder enjoys it.

“With the help from coach Ash, coach Nunz, coach (John) McNulty, and coach (Pete) Rossomando, they were all on my about my blocking and how important it is because we’re going to be running the ball a lot. We have to be able to block as tight ends,” Lewis said.

“It’s been fun honestly going out for routes and blocking. Blocking is the most fun because you get to manhandle people sometimes.”

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisWasky.