TBT: Looking back at Rutgers and Ohio State starters as recruits

We are back with another one of TKR's weekly game preview pieces, our Throwback Thursday piece! This article compares the Rutgers Football starters as recruits to their team's opponent each week.

This week we compare the Scarlet Knights to the Ohio State Buckeyes football team to see what they looked like and where and how they ranked in high school.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE