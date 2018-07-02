On Sunday afternoon, the watch list for the David Binn Trophy which honors the top long snapper in college football, was released. Rutgers sophomore Billy Taylor was among the 50 players placed on the watch list which was announced via Twitter.

Before joining the program, Taylor was considered a five-star long snapper prospect by Chris Rubio Long Snapping service. He was also rated as the top long snapper in the state of New Jersey and the ninth best in the country for his recruiting class.

Here is a look at the 2018 Preseason Watch List: