Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-02 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Taylor Named to David Binn Award Pre-Season Watch List

Frkxoa6ww3ere18ipbgu
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

On Sunday afternoon, the watch list for the David Binn Trophy which honors the top long snapper in college football, was released. Rutgers sophomore Billy Taylor was among the 50 players placed on the watch list which was announced via Twitter.

Before joining the program, Taylor was considered a five-star long snapper prospect by Chris Rubio Long Snapping service. He was also rated as the top long snapper in the state of New Jersey and the ninth best in the country for his recruiting class.

Here is a look at the 2018 Preseason Watch List:

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

• Follow us on Twitter: Richie Schnyderite, Ryan Lance, Chris Nalwasky, Ryan Patti, Lex Knapp

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}