On Monday, four-star Class of 2024 guard Kur Teng made it official with his commitment to Michigan State. A 6-foot-4 guard buoyed by instinctive three-level scoring, Teng is a high level 3-point shooter who brings college-ready physicality as a consistent rebounding threat with a knack for attacking seams and creating space.

Teng had narrowed his options down to Michigan State, Providence and Rutgers. With Providence`s head coach Ed Cooley leaving for Georgetown at the 11th hour, however, it seemed like a two-way battle between Rutgers and Michigan State. With Teng off the board, we look at several remaining options in the 2024 class.