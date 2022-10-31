"If he can't play in the first game, hopefully we'll have him for the second game," Pikiell said.

"Doctor's will let us know," Pikiell said. "He's doing great. He's practicing a little bit on the side. He's getting better and better. Caleb hopefully soon."

Rutgers senior forward/guard Caleb McConnell did not suit up for the game and was held out due to an injured knee. He also did not practice at Media Day a few weeks back. He was hurt just before then.

"I just want to thank Fairfield and Coach Young, they made this game happen," Pikiell said. "It was for the best guy that I know in Rutgers history in Eric LeGrand and we appreciate you jumping on board here. Coach Young was a huge part of building this basketball program up. When Coach Young left here he was as good of a coach and a person as there is and he's going to do unbelievable things at Fairfield."

All net proceeds went to support the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation for Rutgers legend Eric LeGrand. Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell and Fairfield head man Jay Young, who coached under Pikiell previously at RU, vowed to make this an annual event.

Big Cliff

Cliff Omoruyi, who was recently named to the watch list for the 2023 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, led the way with a game-high 19 points and nine ground. The preseason All-Big Ten team also had two blocks and two assists. Omoruyi hit a step-back type of shot from mid-range for his second bucket, and then nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key later on. Omoruyi improved his outside shot. He led the nation in dunks during the regular season in 2021-22. Omoruyi was 8-of-13 from the floor.

"He's expanded his game, he made a three today and you have no shot at defending him if he's doing that," Young said. "He gets anywhere within three feet of the basket and gets to his right hand, and you can't defend him. He is the quickest guy I believe in the country from the floor to the rim. A lot of guys jump high, but it's the explosion and velocity he gets off the floor with."

Who will start?

If McConnell is healthy, it is likely one of Aundre Hyatt or Mawot Mag will start alongside Omoruyi, Paul Mulcahy, and Cam Spencer. If McConnell does miss time, both should get starting nods. But if not, it'll be interesting to see who Pikiell goes with.

Hyatt and Mag both had good games on Sunday. Hyatt made 4-of-6 shots including a 3-pointer and was 4-of-4 from the foul line. He also collected four rebounds with three assists and steal. He finished with 13 points. Mag scored 15 points on 6-of-15 attempts and had eight rebounds (two offensive), two assists, and a steal. Each committed a turnover.

"Mawot is very, very good," Mulcahy said. "He works as hard as anyone and he's a great teammate and he's ready to go for us."

No jitters

Freshman guard Derek Simpson showed no signs of being nervous in his first real test with fans in the stands at the college level. Simpson was electric as he scored 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting with two makes being behind the arc. He also had an assist and two steals. To put it altogether, he ignited the crowed with a dunk, too.

"Derek just keeps getting better and better," Pikiell said. "He gives us terrific athleticism. He plays with nice pace and poise. It's really good to see him out there. He's improving every day."

Added Mulcahy: "Derek has been awesome and we talk a lot, especially in practice. We talk about stuff on the court and off the court. I think he's going to be really good. Like Pikes said he's got a special talent in his explosiveness. I am really excited to have him in the backcourt this year."

Maybe jitters?

Transfer shooting guard Cam Spencer had an off day in his first game with the Scarlet Knights. The sharpshooter wasn't able to find his groove in this one as he went 0-for-3 from 3-point range. He still managed to score 10 points, however. The offense could use some drive and kicks to help him out.

Mr. Solid

Mulcahy had an all-around good game. The Big Ten's assist leader last year was tops with 10 assists to go along with seven points and six rebounds and two steals.

Getting there

Dean Reiber and Jalen Miller each dealt with injuries this offseason, and so they play just a couple of minutes. That allowed others to get more playing more time. Antonio Chol got a late start as he arrived in August. He's been praised for his offense in practice, it appears the game has to slow down for him. Antwone Woolfolk is a freshman who appears can help out on defense at the very least at center. Oskar Palmquist did not play.

Something to work on

Pikiell though his team's rebounding and defense weren't up to par the last two years, and Fairfield shot 40.7% from 3-point range. That'll have to be cleaned up. Rutgers, though, did have nine steals and scored 24 points off of turnovers.