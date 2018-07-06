Despite it being the dead period for a majority of the month of July, that hasn’t stopped the Rutgers Scarlet Knights recruiting efforts as they continue to push recruits from all across the world.

On Friday afternoon, the Scarlet Knights landed a commitment from Swedish offensive tackle Anton Oskarsson. He is a 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive tackle who attends school overseas at RIG Academy.

The Knight Report spoke with Oskarsson immediately after his commitment to see why he chose the Scarlet Knights and much more.

“I’m committed to Rutgers for a couple of different reasons,” Oskarsson told TKR. “It was mostly because of the location, the facilities, and also the coaching staff. I think I've met the whole coaching staff. I have for sure talked to coach blazek the most. We try to talk at least once a week. I've also talked a bit with coach Omar and coach Ash."