Swedish OL Talks Decision, Relationship With RFootball Players
Despite it being the dead period for a majority of the month of July, that hasn’t stopped the Rutgers Scarlet Knights recruiting efforts as they continue to push recruits from all across the world.
On Friday afternoon, the Scarlet Knights landed a commitment from Swedish offensive tackle Anton Oskarsson. He is a 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive tackle who attends school overseas at RIG Academy.
The Knight Report spoke with Oskarsson immediately after his commitment to see why he chose the Scarlet Knights and much more.
“I’m committed to Rutgers for a couple of different reasons,” Oskarsson told TKR. “It was mostly because of the location, the facilities, and also the coaching staff. I think I've met the whole coaching staff. I have for sure talked to coach blazek the most. We try to talk at least once a week. I've also talked a bit with coach Omar and coach Ash."
The Scarlet Knights currently have two Swedish players already on the team in freshman DL Robin Jutwreten and sophomore OL Samuel Vretman. The two played a major factor in landing Oskarsson.
“Another reason I chose Rutgers was because of the two Swedes that are on the team already,” he said. “Robin (Jutwreten) and Samuel (Vretman), I know both of them pretty well. I've spoken to Robin a lot lately, I've just asked him how everything is at Rutgers outside of the football program. Like how is life in classes, in the dorms, you name it."
The Swedish offensive lineman last visited Rutgers in the beginning of June and he really enjoyed everything about the trip.
"The trip went really good," mentioned Oskarsson. "I didn't see anything new really. I attended at the same trip to United States last year too. This time I had a special feeling about Rutgers. I really felt that this place could be my home for the next four to five years."
Now that Oskarsson has committed to the Scarlet Knights, Rutgers now has two offensive line commits in Oskarsson and CJ Hanson. Look for the program to add at least one more interior prospect and another tackle in the class of 2019.