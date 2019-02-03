Rutgers was well-represented at Super Bowl LIII on Sunday in Atlanta, Ga. and three former Scarlet Knights, Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty, and Duron Harmon, of the New England Patriots were crowned champions as they beat the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3.

Jason McCourty had five tackles and two pass deflections while Devin had two tackles. Harmon had a hit which helped break up a pass in the endzone for a would-be touchdown.

For Devin and Harmon, they each won their third title while Jason won his first after never making the playoffs in his previous nine seasons with the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns.

Devin McCourty and Harmon both won Super Bowl XLIX and LI as well.

Jason McCourty was traded in the offseason with the Patriots to finally play with his brother for the first time since their time at Rutgers which ended one year apart.

This season, Devin started all 16 regular season games and made 79 total tackles with four pass deflections, an interception, one forced fumble, two recoveries, and a touchdown on his pick. Jason started 12-of-16 games and recorded 69 tackles, 10 defended passes, an interception, and a forced fumble. Harmon started six games while playing in all 16 and made 38 stops with four interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Rutgers was tied for first in having the most players from the one college play in the Super Bowl in four. Defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph is a member of the Rams.

Jason was originally drafted by the Titans in the sixth round of the 2009 draft. Devin was selected with the 27th overall pick in the first round of the 2010 draft and Harmon was a third round pick in 2013. Joseph was taken in the sixth round of the 2018 draft.

