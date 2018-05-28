It’s been a little over ten years since former four star wide receiver Keith “KJ” Stroud signed his letter of intent to play for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football team. Stroud appeared in 20 games over two season recording 18 receptions for 169 yards before transferring out for his final two seasons.

After playing one season for the New York Jets and playing in both the Canadian and Arena football leagues, Stroud has since returned to his home state to start coaching in the high school ranks. Stroud is the current offensive coordinator at Erasmus Hall High School over in Brooklyn, New York. He also recently started training some of the top New York wide receivers in his new academy called Playmakers Academy.

The Knight Report spoke with Stroud about his newest venture and how he started Playmakers Academy.

“It started back in 2015, I was fortunate enough to both coach and mentor the top two wide receivers in the state of New York in Taysir Mack and Ahmed Bah,” Stroud told TKR. “During the winter of 2016, I just sat down and thought about wanting to chance and impact the culture of New York City football. The way I thought about doing that would be to create an offseason program that teaches wide receivers detailed fundamentals, so I created Playmakers Academy.”

Stroud went on to talk about which former top New York players he is currently working with at the moment.

“At the moment I’m working with Taysir Mack (Pittsburgh), Ahmed Bah (North Carolina A&T), Sean Ryan (Temple), Aron Cruickshank (Wisconsin), Shameen Jones (Rutgers) and more,” said Stroud. “Also working with some guys who are still currently still in high school that also hold offers.