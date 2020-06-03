The Rutgers men’s basketball team saw its remarkable season cut short thanks to COVID-19, and head coach Steve Pikiell, his staff, and the players have all been off campus and at home since the middle of March.

Iching to return to Piscataway, Pikiell is hoping to return on June 22, which is when New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy ordered that sports activities can return with restrictions.

“From a basketball and pandemic standpoint, we are hoping to get our players back soon,” Pikiell said during a call on Monday. “The second summer session is expected to start back up soon on June 22nd. We are kind of targeting that date with our guys A, because it’s an academic start and B, I think the state is starting to open up. We had a great talk today with the governor and between Pat Hobbs and our governor. Their leadership has been really tremendous because there is no real playbook on how to attack these issues of the pandemic. We are in constant contact with our team doctor, putting together the steps to put our team back on campus and do it safely.”

While the Scarlet Knights won’t be practicing together as a team for some time, Pikiell hopes he can get a player or two together with him for workouts starting on that June 22 date, though they are voluntary, and the new RWJBarnabas Health Athletic Performance Center next to the RAC allows easier ability to do so outside.

“They are volunteer workouts,” Pikiell said. “We can work out one player. I'm hoping on July 1, which hasn't been established yet either, that they go back to eight hours with us, but maybe we can really adjust our numbers to whatever we need. We can actually push the weights outside, we have a window that opens. We have a lot more things available to us and our numbers are just going to be smaller. We may have 10 guys on campus. We can work out in groups of two, we could work out three, we can group work out in groups of one and I'm not so worried about contact right now. That's gonna have to come later. We can do things individually when there's no contact. We're gonna do everything that we can through the guidelines. But we can really shift our numbers around - we're not a football program with those kinds of numbers -- and we have plenty of room in our facility to make sure we lift weights in small numbers. I feel really good about that. I wouldn't feel as good if it was just the RAC, but I feel really good. We have way more space in our facility now. We have way more ways to workout outside and I hope that we can do some workouts outside.”

Once the coaches and players do finally come back to Rutgers, precautions will take place and so will constant testing and cleaning.

“Yeah, I mean we're gonna test them a lot. I mean we're still kind of working on details, I just know that it's going to be constant while they're there on campus. That's to keep everybody safe, especially our players and the staff too, and we are going to do a really good job of trying to keep them socially distancing,” Pikiell said. “There's going to be ways to come in the building, there's going to be temperature checks when you come in, you're going to have to fill out forms about how you feel today. Just a lot of different things from the cleaning of the basketballs to how many people will be in the weight room. We want to try to do a really good job and go to the nth degree to make sure nothing happens to our player so a lot of testing. A lot of structure to who comes in the building and when, and a lot of detail checking temperatures and knowing how they're feeling when they leave and when they get to campus. Having meetings outdoors, too.

“I think those are the nice things nowadays with the APC. We have an outdoor set up where we could have meetings in places that we didn't have in the past with the RAC. Our facility I feel now was well more equipped for dealing with this pandemic than the RAC would have been. So, I feel really good about that and the different things that we're putting in place to keep our guy safe. It's a continual thing. You have to remind them about their responsibilities, and what I like about my team is they are responsible.”