Rutgers Baseball got the midweek win over the Hofstra Pride as the Scarlet Knights pitching staff shut out the Pride 5-0. Also, Rutgers head coach Steve Owens earned his 1,000th career victory.

Left handed pitcher Grant Besser got the start for the Scarlet Knights, but he only pitched the first inning, allowing no hits, no runs, no walks, and one strikeout.

After Besser, Rutgers went to another left-hander in Justin Sinibaldi and he was excellent, pitching five innings allowing five hits, no runs, no walks, and one strikeout. Sinibaldi also earned his third victory of the season.

After Sinibaldi, the Scarlet Knights made a surprise move and handed the ball to Friday starter Drew Conover. The hard-throwing righty only threw one inning and struck out all three batters he faced, which could be a nice confidence boost for Conover heading into the weekend.

Relief pitchers Joe Mazza and Garrett French pitched the final two innings to secure the midweek win for the Scarlet Knights. Both pitchers didn’t allow any a single hit.

As for the Rutgers offense, they didn’t have any crazy like of performance, but they did enough to get the win. The Scarlet Knights scored five runs on eight hits and once again were led by outfielder Evan Sleight who went 2-of-3 with two walks and a run scored.

Third baseman Chris Brito also had a good day at the plate going 2-of-4 with an RBI single. First baseman Jordan Sweeney also went 2-of-4 with two base knocks and shortstop Josh Kuroda-Grauer went 1-of-4 with a walk.