Before that though, our staff here at The Knights Report offers their predictions for how we see Saturday afternoon's between the Scarlet Knights and Hawkeyes playing out.

It's almost Rutgers Football game day as the team is back on the road this weekend for a matchup against the nation's No. 22 ranked team in Iowa, as things will kick off at 3:30pm ET inside of Kinnick Stadium.

RICHIE SCHNYDERITE (Rutgers: 17 || Iowa: 10)

Both teams have similar styles as they have struggling offenses and above average defenses, but with that being said, I think Rutgers has the better offense and the sole reason behind that thought is Kyle Monangai. The now emerging star running back for the Scarlet Knights is over 900+ yards on the year after running for 159 yards last week against the No. 1 ranked College Football Playoff team in Ohio State, so he's pretty much proved he can do it against the best of them. Look for him to lead the offense, while the Scarlet Knights defense should be able to put some serious pressure on an injured, struggling Iowa offense as they go on to win an ugly one.

CRAIG EPSTEIN (Rutgers: 21 || Iowa: 7)

"While scoring might come few and far between, I believe Rutgers has what it takes to go into Kinnick Stadium and defeat Iowa. The two teams pose a similar game plan in letting their defense take control while getting enough from their offense. However, the season has shown so far the Hawkeyes possess an even worse offense than the Scarlet Knights, averaging 18.44 ppg compared to Rutgers’ 26.78. Rutgers has also shown it has what it takes to compete in the trenches so I am going to take it in a gritty rock fight."

MIKE BROADBENT (Rutgers: 17 || Iowa: 6)

"Rutgers is able to force a handful of turnovers by Iowa QB Deacon Hill and grind this game out on the ground. Rutgers plays a clean and conservative game, avoids a backbreaking turnover and doesn’t give Cooper DeJean a chance to flip the field as a punt returner. Kyle Monangai puts up another 100 yard performance and salts this game away late for the Scarlet Knights."

ALEC CROUTHAMEL (Rutgers: 12 || Iowa: 8)

"The Scarlet Knights win an ugly game (as expected) with not a lot of offense. Gavin Wimsatt once again throws for under 100 yards but picks up the slack with his legs getting 70 yards. Kyle Monangai is not as effective as weeks past but still rushes for 105 yards and a touchdown, becoming the first Scarlet Knight to rush for 1,000 yards since Jawan Jamison in 2012.

Deacon Hill once again struggles to the tune of 75 yards and an interception, while the Iowa rushing offense notches 150 yards but fails to reach the end zone, only kicking two field goals. A Tory Taylor masterclass gifts the Hawkeyes with a safety but the Scarlet Knights do just enough on both sides to pick up a ranked win for the first time since 2009.

Bonus prediction: Rutgers will appear in either the AP or College Football Playoff rankings, marking the first time since 2012 the team has been ranked heading into a huge matchup in Happy Valley."