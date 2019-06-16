The 6-foot-4, 275-pound lineman chose Rutgers over the likes of scholarship offers from Albany, Elon, Fordham, Howard, Kent State, Monmouth and Temple.

Rutgers has added another recruit in the Class of 2020 as Jersey City (NJ) defensive tackle Isaiah Wright announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights via social media.

Wright recently took an unofficial visit to campus back in March, where he actually earned the offer from the Scarlet Knights staff in person.

"I've been in contact with Rutgers since sophomore year, so I had a lot of time to build a relationship. I talk a lot with coaches (Corey) Brown and (Andy) Buh as well as coach Ash. All those guys are great coaches and even better men. The way those guys locked in during the meetings and in practice was impressive as well. Overall, I'm excited for where the program is headed."

Wright joins quarterbacks Evan Simon, Sofian Massoud, wide receiver Ahmirr Robinson, and fellow defensive lineman Nick Bags in the class.

Wright is ranked as a 5.5, three-star recruit as well as the No. 33 overall player in New Jersey for the 2020 class.