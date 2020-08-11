TheKnightReport - Special TKR Subscription Special for First Responders!

With questions as to whether fall sports will commence in 2020 ever-present, a cloud of uncertainty surrounds college athletics. COVID-19 has left many conferences, universities, players, and coaches unsure of what the future holds.

There are two constants, though, whether games are canceled or not.

The first is the dedication of our first responders. First responders put themselves at risk every time they go to work with the task of keeping the public safe and healthy.

The second is with or without games, sports news will continue to be present. Recruiting doesn’t stop. Player development doesn’t stop and the hope for a chance to compete before the 2020-21 academic year is over will still remain.