South Jersey QB talks Rivals 3-Stripe performance & more
Despite the rise of the spread offense around college football, and the success that it has given to teams, the type of quarterback that it is supposedly adheres to, dual-threat quarterbacks, are n...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news