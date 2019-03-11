South Jersey DT Cameron Horsley talks weekend visit to Rutgers
Cinnaminson (NJ) 2020 defensive tackle Cameron Horsley was one of only a few recruits in the bubble to watch Rutgers' second spring practice last Saturday.The 6-foot-3, 260-pounder took the time to...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news